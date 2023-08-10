Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 1:16 PM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.74K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:14 AM ET

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2023, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Friedman - CEO

Ajay Kataria - EVP and CFO

Kevin Powers - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Jim Salera - Stephens

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Utz Brands, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Powers

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On the call today are Howard Friedman, Chief Executive Officer; Ajay Kataria, Chief Financial Officer; and Cary Devore, Chief Operating Officer. Howard and Ajay will make prepared comments this morning, and all three will be available to answer questions during our live Q&A session.

Please note that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business and actual future results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

Before I turn the call over to Howard, I have just a few housekeeping items to review. Today, we will review certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail in this morning's earnings materials. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures are contained in our earnings materials and posted on our Web site. Finally, the company has also prepared presentation slides and additional supplemental financial information, which are posted on our Investor Relations Web site.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Howard.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.