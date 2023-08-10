Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 1:30 PM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG), BRAG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.74K Followers

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yaniv Spielberg – Chief Strategy Officer

Yaniv Sherman – Chief Executive Officer

Ronen Kannor – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gianluca Tucci – Haywood Securities

Matthew Lee – Canaccord Genuity

Edward Engel – ROTH Capital Partners

Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group

David McFadgen – Cormark Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Sherrill [ph], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group Q3 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.

Yaniv Spielberg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I’m Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I’ll be hosting today’s call alongside my colleagues, CEO, Yaniv Sherman, who will comment on our second quarter performance; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, will review and discuss our second quarter financial results.

If you have not already done so, you can follow our earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.group. Again that’s investors with an s dot bragg dot group in the section called Latest Presentation.

On this call, we’ll review Bragg’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open the conference call to a question-and-answer period.

I’ll start the call with some brief cautionary remarks regarding certain statements that may be made on this call. Certain statements made on this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information or future-oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable securities law. Statements about

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.