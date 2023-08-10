Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Entain Plc (GMVHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 1:30 PM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF), GMVHY
Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jette Nygaard-Andersen - Chief Executive Officer

Barry Gibson - Chairman

Rob Wood - Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Kiranjot Grewal - Bank of America

James Rowland Clark - Barclays

Monique Pollard - Citi

Simon Davies - Deutsche Bank

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan

David Brohan - Goodbody

Richard Stuber - Numis

Jette Nygaard-Andersen

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our Interim Results Presentation. I'll start with a brief overview, touching on the headlines for the half year. Rob will take you through the numbers and guidance and I'll then provide a broader business update focusing on our key objectives to drive shareholder value. However, before we get to our agenda let me introduce our chairman Barry Gibson to say a few words regarding our progress in resolving the HMRC investigation into the legacy issues dating back to pre-2017 that we also announced this morning.

So good morning, Barry over to you.

Barry Gibson

Thank you, Jette. Good morning and I too would like to welcome you to our half one results presentation. And to reflect on a positive set of results, we saw clear delivery against our strategic growth ambitions. Alongside our results today, we've provided an update in respect of the HMRC investigation into our former Turkish facing online betting and gaming business, which we disposed of back in 2017. Whilst negotiations with the CPS remain ongoing, we believe that they've progressed to the point, where we're likely to be able to agree a resolution to the investigation, subject to court approval.

We've therefore announced today that we've made a provision of £585 million against a potential settlement, which will be

