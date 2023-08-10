Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siren Fisekci - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Steinmann - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ignacio Couturier - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Busby - Chief Operating Officer

Sean McAleer - Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Pan American Silver’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Siren, you may begin your conference.

Siren Fisekci

Thank you for joining us today for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2023 conference call. This call includes forward-looking statements and information and makes reference to non-GAAP measures. Please see the cautionary statements in our MD&A, news release, and presentation slides for our Q2 2023 unaudited results. All of which are available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Steinmann, Pan American’s President and CEO.

Michael Steinmann

Thanks, Siren, and thank you, everyone for joining our call today. The second quarter is the first period we are reporting results inclusive of the assets acquired through the Yamana transaction, which closed on March 31st. The results clearly deliver on the benefits we had expected through the strategic acquisition enhancing both the scale and quality of our portfolio.

With the contribution of the new assets, production in Q2 was up 102% for gold and 55% for silver relative to Q1. Consolidated Q2 silver production of 6 million ounces was at the high-end of our 2023 quarterly guidance and consolidated record gold production of 248,200 ounces also approach the upper end of the range.

