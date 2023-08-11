Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney Continues To Gamble On Sports As Overall Business Continues To Seek Identity

Aug. 11, 2023 7:30 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
The Entertainment Oracle
Summary

  • Disney has entered a $2 billion deal with Penn Entertainment to license its ESPN brand for their sports-gambling app – raising questions about how gambling fits into the company’s portfolio.
  • However, the deal is meaningful as it continues to cement the company’s position in sports content, which is vastly different from last year when it was seen as an albatross.
  • While initially Disney’s CEO Bob Iger was against leaning into gambling, his mindset has begun to change and Disney overall has begun expanding into more adult content to remain competitive.
  • Disney’s deals to acquire 20th Century Fox and the majority of Hulu are prime examples as both give them the ability to play in two remarkably different content lanes.
  • Investors need to be aware of this venture along with questions around ESPN’s distribution model and the future of Disney's linear networks may lead to a period of volatility.
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

So Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy walk into a casino…

While that may seem like the setup to a joke, it is actually now closer to a new reality for Disney (NYSE:DIS) and it is very telling about the

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.71K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

