Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: A Lot To Be Excited About After Earnings, Especially Possible S&P Inclusion

Aug. 11, 2023 8:45 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)3 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.19K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's Q2 earnings show growth in customer base, large-scale deals, and declining stock-based compensation.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $3.1 billion in cash and no debt, positioning it well for future growth.
  • Palantir's profitability and projected revenue growth make it a potential candidate for S&P 500 inclusion, signaling its status as a leading industry player.
Business Leaders Converge In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Company Annual Meeting

Scott Olson

Initially, I wasn't thrilled with Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) after they released Q2 2023 earnings. To say that I was less than thrilled about the $1 billion buyback authorization would be an understatement. I decided to wait several days, listen to

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.19K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

C
Catskills1
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
@Steven Fiorillo Thanks for the article and your intensive work on PLTR. I studied their quarterly results and earnings call transcript, but only once! I have a large position and decided to hold instead of trimming as PLTR approached $20, which had me up over 20%. The nay-sayers rightly point to declining revenue growth--overall 13% growth is a far cry from the five-year 25-30% growth they projected just a year or so ago. SBC is a debate, but as you say, declining in amount and percentage of revenue. GAAP profit, no debt, increased number of clients, and increased revenue per client, if I have all this right, are positives. For share price to be supported, the minimum is GAAP profitability and revenue and client number growth. More supportive would be inclusion in the S&P500, although that is not about improved company fundamentals. What is key is the adoption of the new AIP software. AI is a much hyped revolution, and I do not have the expertise to state is AIP is AI, or data analysis, or what, but I do know that in a very short time it has already taken off. A full quarter could show great results and make PLTR stock much more attractive.
roland999 profile picture
roland999
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (160)
outstanding article--Thanks
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (944)
Couldn't Agree more,definitely one of the Best Buys anywhere in my opinion
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.