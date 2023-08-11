Scott Olson

Initially, I wasn't thrilled with Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) after they released Q2 2023 earnings. To say that I was less than thrilled about the $1 billion buyback authorization would be an understatement. I decided to wait several days, listen to the conference call multiple times, and digest earnings before providing an update. While I was initially annoyed, Q2 earnings have grown on me, and there is a lot to be excited about going forward. PLTR continues to grow its customer base, increase its largescale deals, stock-based compensation (SBC) continues to decline, the interest in AIP is elevated, S&P inclusion could be on the horizon, and 2023 guidance was raised. PLTR has had a strong year, but shares have declined -19.05% since the close on 8/4/23. I still believe there is a long-term opportunity. Recently Dan Ives called PLTR the Messi of AI and put a $25 price target on the company, and after earnings, Raymond James maintained their outperform rating and increased their price target from $18 to $22. PLTR has been building its company for this moment, and all of the pieces are falling into place.

I normally love buybacks, but not necessarily in Palantir's case

Many investors are thrilled when a repurchase program is introduced. When companies buy back shares, it increases the ownership percentage of the remaining shares while entitling them to a larger representation of the revenue and earnings per share. Buybacks are also looked favorably upon because when the share count is reduced, and earnings from operations are stagnant, a company can artificially create earnings growth, and when buybacks are combined with increased earnings from operations, the earnings growth generated can look massive. The street loves when companies beat the consensus numbers, and the combination of increased earnings and decreased shares is a recipe for success.

PLTR has an impeccable balance sheet. PLTR has been criticized for several things in the past, but the balance sheet has always been in a position of power. PLTR has $3.1 billion in cash on hand, comprised of $1.06 billion in cash and cash equivalents and another $2.05 billion in marketable securities. There is $0 in debt on the balance sheet, and its total liabilities come in at less than $1 billion, placing the total equity on the balance sheet at $3.04 billion. Say what you will, but PLTR has reached the point where they are projecting to generate over $2 billion in revenue and reach annualized GAAP profitability without tapping the debt market. This puts PLTR in a position of power, unlike other tech companies.

In the Q2 press release, PLTR specified holding $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. treasury securities. In Q2, PLTR increased the amount of capital allocated toward marketable securities by $407.53 billion to $2.05 billion. This allowed PLTR to generate $30.3 million in interest income throughout the quarter, which is 45.35% larger than the $20.85 million generated in Q1. Having a large war chest provides PLTR with options, and they're utilizing their cash on hand to generate interest income while rates are still rising.

On the Q2 conference call, Alex Karp (Palantir CEO) discussed the company's decision to authorize $1 billion in buybacks. Below is exactly what he said in the Q&A session:

We believe in ourselves, which is why we've authorized a buyback to align with this belief in ourselves, our belief of profitability aligns with our desire to be on the S&P. We are going to invest in ourselves and not at a small scale in the lot $1 billion range. And so, profitability, stability, move to S&P, move to a company that is reflects what we will be, which we believe is the most important enterprise software company in the world and these are all very much linked.

There is a big difference between authorizing and implementing a buyback. Currently, PLTR has authorized that roughly 1/3rd of its cash may be used to repurchase shares. I love the confidence that the buyback indicates from the C-suite, but I do not agree that buybacks are the best use of capital at this stage. I would rather see most of the capital stay on the balance sheet in laddered T-bills generating risk-free income while rates are still high, a venture fund, and more capital allocated toward conferences. On the other side, an authorization is actually a good thing because if shares of PLTR continue to decline, PLTR can try and implement a floor by allocating capital toward buybacks.

The 3-month T-bill is yielding 5.45%, and we could see another rate hike before the end of 2023. PLTR is profitable, but a large portion of its current profitability comes from the interest income generated from its cash. I feel utilizing the risk-free return at these levels is more advantageous to generate as much interest income as possible until profitability increases from operating income.

I believe it would be beneficial for PLTR to allocate $50 - $100 million toward a venture fund. Take Anduril, for instance, this is a defense products company that executives from PLTR and Oculus founded after raising $200 million. In 2020 Anduril reached a $2 billion valuation after venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, provided new funding. Anduril now has a valuation of $8.4 billion. If PLTR had a venture fund on the books, they could have provided original seed capital, and PLTR would own a stake in Anduril.

AIPCON was a success as C-suite executives from PLTR and prospective customers converged at PLTR's newest conference to focus on their new platform AIP. In addition to presentations from PLTR, more than 25 customers presented and demonstrated how PLTR's software is optimizing how they conduct business. Companies including Cisco Systems (CSCO), Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare, Jacobs Engineering, J.D. Power, and Panasonic Energy of North America presented at AIPCON. This conference was live-streamed, and PLTR is hosting its 2nd AIPCON in September. I think it's more important to focus on customer acquisition and adoption by building a community and showcasing what PLTR software can help businesses achieve, than doing buybacks.

There is a lot to be excited about after Q2 earnings, as PLTR is firing on all cylinders

PLTR's growth continues to increase across the board. In Q2, commercial revenue grew 10% YoY to $232 million, while government revenue grew 15% YoY to $302 million. This is attributed to PLTR onboarding new clients while upselling additional products. PLTR's customer count grew 38% YoY and 8% QoQ. I searched all of the publications, and unless I missed it, PLTR didn't disclose how many commercial and government customers they ended Q2 with. This is the first time PLTR hasn't put this information in their quarterly report, and I didn't see it in the SEC filing. Regardless, PLTR finished Q2 with 421 total customers, and over the past 2 years, PLTR has gone from 169 customers in Q2 of 2021 to 304 in Q2 2022 to 421 to close out Q2 2023.

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

As a byproduct of increasing its customer base, PLTR is closing more deals. Q2 2023 was its 2nd best quarter in the past year from a deal perspective. PLTR has seen sequential QoQ growth for the past 2 quarters on deals valued at more than $1 million, $5 million, and $10 million. PLTR produced 66 deals worth $1 million or more in Q2, which was a 3.13% QoQ increase. Where they shined was in the larger deals as they saw 36.36% QoQ growth in growing deals over $5 million to 30 from 22. PLTR hit a home run in deals over $10 million as they grew 125% QoQ from 8 to 18.

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

One of the big questions I had going into Q2 regarded PLTR's SBC as it has continuously fallen QoQ. Q2 2023 marked the 8th consecutive quarter in which SBC fell as PLTR paid $114.2 million in SBC, 21.41% of their quarterly revenue generated. Exactly 2 years prior, PLTR paid out $232.74 million in SBC, which was 61.97% of their revenue generated. PLTR continues to issue less stock as compensation, and its percentage of revenue is closing in on falling below 20%. This was once a central point in the bear thesis, and now that PLTR is profitable and SBC continues to decline, it's not looking as bad as it once did.

This view may be unpopular, but I like SBC as part of overall compensation. PLTR continues to grow its top and bottom line, so the team from the C-suite to the sales team is executing on their critical success factors. What's the difference if $114.2 million is allocated toward SBC rather than being attributed to salaries under general and administrative expenses? Regardless if the overall compensation is split between salary and SBC or just paid in straight salary, it's still an incurred expense. I would rather part of the compensation be paid in SBC, especially if it is on a multi-year vesting schedule, because every single employee who is receiving SBC is now more incentivized to create value for PLTR. As a shareholder, I want the employees at PLTR to have skin in the game because it will only incentivize them further in whatever tasks they are performing because they do better financially when shares of PLTR appreciate.

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

PLTR's revenue grew by 13% YoY to $533.32 million. PLTR delivered on their projections as their Q2 guidance was for revenue to come in between $528 - $532 million. PLTR exceeded the higher end of its range and also surpassed a new milestone of generating over $2 billion in revenue on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. The TTM revenue per customer from PLTR's 20 largest customers increased 15% YoY to $53 million per customer. PLTR saw its U.S. commercial customer count increase by 35% YoY and grow its revenue by 20% YoY. On the government side, PLTR's revenue grew 15% YoY, and U.S. government revenue grew 10% YoY to $225 million. PLTR ended Q2 with $3.4 million in total remaining deal value as their TCV booked increased 62% sequentially to $642 million, and there was $968 million in remaining performance obligations left.

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

The trend is exciting. Q2 2023 marks the 3rd consecutive quarter that PLTR achieved GAAP profitability. In the first half of 2023, PLTR has generated $45 million in net income, and a 4% profit margin, while producing $278 million in cash from operations and $285 million in adjusted free cash flow (FCF). I am not a fan of adjusted numbers, so I am going to look at PLTR from a pure FCF methodology, especially since their adjusted FCF exceeds their cash from operations. This was the 10th consecutive quarter of being FCF positive, and on a TTM basis, PLTR has generated $375.5 million in FCF, which is an 18.08% margin. PLTR has produced 4 quarters that have exceeded a 20% FCF margin and 2 quarters that have exceeded a 30% margin.

PLTR is expecting its revenue and adjusted income from operations to grow in Q3. The guidance is for $553 - $557 in revenue and $135 - $139 in adjusted income from operations while achieving another quarter of GAAP profitability. As PLTR continues to grow and drive higher profitability, it's not unreasonable to believe that it will gradually increase its FCF's quarterly floor to $100 million. PLTR raised its 2023 full-year guidance and is projecting its revenue will exceed $2.212 billion, which is $27 million higher than its previous estimates on the low-end range. PLTR also projects that its adjusted operations will exceed $576 million in 2023 while achieving net income profitability in Q3 and Q4.

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

Steven Fiorillo, Palantir

PLTR's projected profitability sets the stage for S&P 500 inclusion which was discussed on the conference call. PLTR is committed to driving profitable growth and being eligible for S&P 500 inclusion after the Q3 earnings release. Alex Karp specifically stated that PLTR cares about profitability because they power some of the most important enterprises globally, it shows everyone PLTR is serious, and it will position PLTR to be included in indexes like the S&P 500, which will signal that PLTR is one of the leading industries in the world.

After Q3, PLTR will have been profitable over the TTM and in each individual quarter. When rebalancing occurs, they would be eligible for S&P 500 inclusion, also total market funds, and other types of ETFs and mutual funds. If PLTR is included in the S&P, the major investment houses will be required to add their shares to some of the most popular funds in the market, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX). This is a big deal because institutional ownership will increase, and so will volume. It's also a signal to the market that PLTR is one of the world's largest and most stable companies. Many take being included in the S&P for granted, and when PLTR becomes an S&P 500 company, the stigma of being a black box or not a real company should vanish for good.

Conclusion

Shares of PLTR have sold off after earnings, but on an annualized basis, shares are still up 64.86%. Retracements and dips are part of investing, and this sell-off doesn't worry me as a long-term investor. We are still in AI's infancy, and when PLTR hosted their inaugural AIPCON, more than 150 organizations gathered to learn about how PLTR can help them unlock the value of AI. Companies like CSCO and Jacobs presented and demonstrated how AIP is revolutionizing their businesses. Recently the CEO of Novartis was interviewed on CNBC and discussed how PLTR created an integrated data lake that they are now leveraging to move AI forward and described it as a fundamental advantage over their competitors. There are already 100 organizations piloting AIP and an additional 300 enterprises discussing potential implementations.

Part of the bear case used to question PLTR's software capabilities or their advancements in AI, but the only thing that matters is results. If PLTR's software and future capabilities weren't ahead of their competitors, then the largest governments and global enterprises would not be implementing their software, nor would companies like CSCO and Jacobs be presenting how PLTR's platforms have revolutionized their operations. AI Enterprise spending is expected to reach $4.4 trillion in 2032, and PLTR is positioned to be a clear winner in the space. I am not worried about short-term volatility as I still believe PLTR has the ability to become the 2nd most important software company behind Microsoft (MSFT) over the next decade, and I am excited about AIPCON2.