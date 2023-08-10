Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Acorn Energy, Inc. (ACFN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 3:19 PM ETAcorn Energy, Inc. (ACFN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tracy Clifford - CFO and COO, OmniMetrix

Jan Loeb - CEO

Bill Jones - IR

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Acorn Energy 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After some prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn Energy and COO of its OmniMetrix operating subsidiary. Ms. Clifford, please begin.

Tracy Clifford

Thank you and welcome, everyone, to today’s call. As a reminder, many of the remarks that follow and answers to questions may be forward-looking. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

For example, the operating and financial performance of the company in 2023 and future years is subject to risks associated with disruptions to business operations and customer demand, from the company executing its operating strategy, maintaining high customer renewal rates and growing its customer base as well as from changes in technology, the competitive landscape, in the financial and economic environment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and the assumptions made using information currently available pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

There are no assurances that Acorn or OmniMetrix will be able to achieve management’s growth goals in 2023 or in future periods. The company undertakes no obligation to disclose revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

A full discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company is included in our 10-K under risk factors as filed with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.