Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Incrementalism Is At The Core Of Evergy's Growth Story

Aug. 10, 2023 4:27 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
260 Followers

Summary

  • Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas, recorded a decline in Q2 revenues and net income, but saw an increase in free cash flow.
  • Evergy's operational strategy focuses on scalability, reliable performance, and cost-effective ESG inclusionary objectives.
  • Despite underperformance in the stock market, Evergy demonstrates growth potential, value, and sustainable shareholder returns compared to its peers.
Renewable Energy.Environmental protection, renewable, sustainable energy sources. The green world map is on a light bulb that represents green energy Renewable energy that is important to the world

pcess609

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) is a Topeka, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri-based electric utility company. The firm is currently the largest electric company in Kansas, servicing upwards of 1.7mn residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

Through its activities, Evergy has

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
260 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.