Smith Micro Software: Upgrading On AT&T Product Launch - Buy

Aug. 10, 2023 4:28 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. reported encouraging second quarter results with improved gross margins and substantially lower operating expenses benefiting the bottom line.
  • Management expects the company to return to revenue growth and cash flow generation in the current quarter, largely driven by the launch of its SafePath family safety software by AT&T.
  • On the flip side, dilution from required installments under the company's convertible notes continued unabatedly during the quarter with outstanding shares increasing by 7.6% sequentially to 65.2 million.
  • Given strong progress in terms of margins and operating expenses as well as the expected return to sales growth and cash flow generation this quarter, I am upgrading shares from "Hold" to "Speculative Buy".
  • Absent any major sell-off in the overall market, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares approaching the $2 mark going into the company's Q3 earnings release in November.

Note:

I have covered Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, mobile communications software provider Smith Micro Software, Inc. or "Smith

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

