Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XOP And XLE: It's Time To Sell Some Energy Stocks And Reduce Risk

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • Mixed signals from investor activity in oil stocks are indicating caution after giving a buy signal last June.
  • Crude oil prices are oversold long term and, with a relatively high short position by asset manager positions, one should expect crude oil to move higher.
  • The low "Puts to calls" ratios for XOP, XLE, and 160 energy stocks indicates caution for energy stocks but not a major sell signal.

Energy sector, stock exchange monitor with index information.

Torsten Asmus

This is an update of the June 9th article on XOP and XLE. The mixed signals we're getting from investor activity in energy stocks is making us nervous. While we believe XOP and XLE are headed higher, at least for a

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.44K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
brian05
Today, 4:58 PM
Premium
Comments (156)
This party is just getting started—lots of upside room. The last 10 days have mirrored 2022 with the broad markets declining and oil rising.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.