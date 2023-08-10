izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Back in May, I covered the revenue growth disappointment from cell programming and biosecurity company Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The company, which had become a favorite of high profile ETF manager Cathie Wood, guided to revenues that were well below street expectations. Since then, the stock has risen quite a bit, but Wednesday afternoon's troubling report will likely put a sizable dent in the bull camp.

For the second quarter, Ginkgo announced Q2 revenues of $81 million. This number handily beat street estimates by nearly $10 million, but it was also down about 44% over the prior year period. The main fall in Q2 sales came from Biosecurity revenue, which continues to shift away from COVID-19 testing programs in schools and communities as the pandemic gets put further in the rearview mirror. Second quarter 2023 Cell Engineering revenue of $45 million was up from $44 million in last year's Q2.

In my previous article, I was a bit surprised when the company guided to full year 2023 revenue of at least $275 million. I thought management might be a bit conservative here given the Q1 results, especially since the street was looking for about $304 million. Since then, analysts have continued to cut revenues estimates as seen in the chart below, but the company issued a major guidance bombshell:

DNA 2023 Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Ginkgo now expects total revenue in a range of $245 million to $260 million. That range is significantly below the nearly $294 million that analysts were expecting, and implies the top line could now fall by almost half over 2022 levels. Biosecurity revenues are still projected to be more than $100 million, but they also topped $81 million in the first half of the year. The main change comes from the Cell Engineering segment, previously expected to do at least $175 million, but here's the new statement:

Ginkgo revised its expectation for Cell Engineering revenue to $145 to $160 million in 2023. This guidance excludes the impact of any downstream value share revenue. This revision is driven by an evolution in the typical size and structure of our contracts, including success-based pricing which is impacting the timing of revenue recognition. The flexibility we’re able to provide to customers during an ongoing challenging environment, particularly for industrial biotechnology, is a key part of our value proposition.

Last year, this segment, that was formerly known as the Foundry segment, produced total revenue of a little under $144 million. This new guidance at the low end implies almost no growth, and this is supposed to be the company's main growth driver moving forward. Going into this report, analysts were expecting nearly $3 billion in cumulative revenue between 2023 and 2027. As the table below shows, that was already down by nearly half in just the past 11 months or so. The latest guidance implies more significant revenue estimate cuts will be coming moving forward.

Revenue Estimates Through 2027 (Seeking Alpha)

As Ginkgo continues to produce very low revenue amounts, it is losing large sums of money. If you annualize the Q2 GAAP loss, you get to nearly $700 million. This has also led to a sizable amount of cash burn, but the company still does have about $1.1 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet. Another problem here is that stock-based compensation is also high, diluting investors by almost 1% per quarter right now.

Going into Wednesday's report, the average price target for Ginkgo on the street was $4.24, implying massive upside from current levels. However, with not a lot of analysts covering the name, the $12 high target brings up that average quite a bit. The average target peaked at almost $15 back in late 2021, but has been coming down steadily since, and it is likely headed into the $3s after this major guidance disappointment. I previously rated this stock a hold because of its tremendous growth potential. However, shares have rallied more than 50% since then, and now we are going to see major cuts to the future growth profile, so I'm moving to a sell rating given the revenue troubles and ongoing cash burn.

It's hard to compare valuations to other smaller companies here, because basically every biotech company out there tries to do something different. However, I can certainly say that companies like this trade at well above average market multiples. For instance, the average price to sales ratio for names in the S&P 500 is in the low to mid 2s if we look at this year's revenue estimates. Ginkgo shares, even after being down more than 7% in the after-hours session, go for more than 15 times the midpoint of this new guidance forecast.

I cannot justify that kind of price to sales multiple given the latest set of news. To get my rating on the stock back to a hold, I definitely need more clarity on the revenue picture and cash burn situation for the next couple of years. I would like to see if the company's sales can get anywhere near $1 billion or so by the latter part of this decade, and if it will need another capital raise to get to this level of revenues.

In the end, Ginkgo Bioworks really surprised investors with some major disappointment on Wednesday afternoon. While Q2 revenues came in well above street estimates, the company slashed revenue guidance for the year. With major losses and cash burn continuing, sales growth was the only hope investors had for the near term, and that optimism has been dramatically reduced. Shares are still up roughly 50% in the past three months, but I could see a lot of those gains lost as investors wonder about the future here.