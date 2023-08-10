Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ESS Tech: A Disappointing Second Quarter

Aug. 10, 2023 4:57 PM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)GWH.W
Electric Phred profile picture
Electric Phred
5.52K Followers

Summary

  • ESS Technology just reported record revenues of $2.8mm and the transition to conventional accounting in the upcoming 3Q.
  • The company reported a warranty reserve charge that eclipses its entire cumulative revenue since its SPAC merger two years ago.
  • I'm enthusiastic about the technology but nervous about the stock price, and I am moving from a buy back to a hold.

Energy Storage

Generic image of containerized batteries, not an ESS installation

onurdongel

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) reported second quarter earnings on August 8. This report was a mixture of great news and terrible news. While I remain positive on the technology, my nervousness about the

This article was written by

Electric Phred profile picture
Electric Phred
5.52K Followers
Have made bundles in rust belt. Have made-- and lost-- bundles in high tech. Former registered rep, business degree, doing vc and private company investments, while looking for stock picks on a regular basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GWH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.