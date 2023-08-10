Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Columbia Sportswear: Undervalued Strong Buy With An Upcoming Inflection Point

Aug. 10, 2023 5:13 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)
Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
485 Followers

Summary

  • Columbia’s 2023 earnings are set to decline due to demand softness in the U.S. and unusually high inventory levels.
  • This drop in earnings has led to reduced investor enthusiasm and the stock is now trading at a trough multiple on reduced earnings.
  • If earnings rise in 2024, I believe the multiple assigned to the stock will expand and it will trade closer to $117 per share, my estimate of Columbia's intrinsic value.
  • $117 per share is also 25x the high point of recently reduced 2023 EPS guidance. This multiple is in line with the average of the past 10 years.
  • I am rating the stock as a strong buy due to my price target, and because investing in a well-run, competitively advantaged company when earnings and expectations are lowest usually leads to good outcomes for investors.

Hiking equipment flat lay

sankai/E+ via Getty Images

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) investors have endured poor returns over the past 5 years, as the stock is down 15% in that time. This is despite the fact that, in that same time, sales are up about 25%, earnings per share

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
485 Followers
I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my clients and my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COLM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.