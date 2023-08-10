Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 4:21 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Tapia - Director-IR

Pedro Heilbron - CEO

Jose Montero - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Guilherme Mendes - JPMorgan

Stephen Trent - Citi

Rogerio Araujo - Bank of America

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Pablo Monsivais - Barclays

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Daniel McKenzie - Seaport Global

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Copa Holdings' Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being webcast and recorded on August 10, 2023.

I will now turn the conference over to Daniel Tapia, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may go ahead.

Daniel Tapia

Thank you, James, and welcome everyone to our second quarter earnings call. Joining us today are Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Holdings; and Jose Montero, our CFO. First, Pedro will start by going over our second quarter highlights, followed by Jose, who will discuss our financial results. Immediately after we will open the call for questions from analysts. Copa Holdings financial reports have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. In today's call, we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS to IFRS financial measures can be found in our earnings release, which has been posted on the company's website copaair.com.

Our discussion today will also contain forward-looking statements, not limited to historical facts that reflect the company's current beliefs, expectations, and/or intentions regarding future events and results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are based on assumptions subject to change. Many of these are discussed in our annual report filed with the SEC.

Now I'd

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.