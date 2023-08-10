Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 4:21 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Petrie - IR Coordinator

George Maxwell - CEO

Ron Bain - CFO

Thor Pruckl - COO

Conference Call Participants

John White - ROTH Capital

Charlie Sharp - Canaccord

Chris Wheaton - Stifel

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Richard Dearnley - Longport Partners

Carter Dunlap - Dunlop Equity

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the VAALCO Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator. Sir, you may begin.

Al Petrie

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to VAALCO Energy's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO will review key highlights along with operational results. Ron Bain, our CFO will then provide a summary financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions. Thor Pruckl, our Chief Operating Officer is also with us today and will be available for Q&A.

During our question-and-answer session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow up. You can always re-enter the queue with additional questions. I'd like to point out that we posted a second quarter 2023 Supplemental Information Investor Deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.

With that let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments. During the course of this conference call the company will be making forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.