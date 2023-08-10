Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orezone Gold Corporation (ORZCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 4:21 PM ETOrezone Gold Corp. (ORZCF), ORE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

Orezone Gold Corporation (OTCQX:ORZCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Downey - CEO

Peter Tam - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hoy - Canaccord

Ron Stewart - IA Capital Markets

Don Blyth - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Ladies & gentlemen thank you for standing by. My name is Feathery and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Orezone’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Downey, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Patrick Downey

Thank you and welcome to the Orezone Gold Q2 results conference call. With me today I have Peter Tam, Chief Financial Officer, who will run through the detailed financial and operating data later in the presentation.

First of is our forward-looking statement and I encourage you to read them. Health and safety, we had a very, very solid safety record and we continue to do so. 10.1 million -- sorry 9 million hours worked without an LTI Q2 of this year we had zero LTIs with over a million person hours worked during the quarter. This is a fantastic achievement for a young team and a well-deserved milestone for the group.

Turning to the quarter. So, the operational financial highlights, we had gold production of 35,482 ounces, gold sales of 33,608 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,109 per ounce. Our plant operated 7% above nameplate. Our cash at quarter end was $32.3 million. And we also paid back over $19 million of principal senior loans.

We also advanced in all growth initiatives

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.