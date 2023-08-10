Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zach Vaughan - Dennard Lascar, Investor Relations

Christopher Baker - President & Chief Executive Officer

Keefer Lehner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Marsh - Singular Research

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the KLX Energy Services Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan with Dennard Lascar, Investor Relations. Thank you, Zach. You may begin.

Zach Vaughan

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the KLX Energy Services conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2023 results. With me today are Chris Baker, KLX Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Keefer Lehner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the second quarter and outlook before opening the call for your questions. There will be a replay of today's call that will be available via webcast on the Company's website @klxenergy.com. And there will also be a telephonic recorded replay available until August 24, 2023. More information on how to access these replay features was included in yesterday's earnings release. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 10, 2023, and therefore, you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

Also, comments on this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.