Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CCL Industries Inc. (CCDBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCPK:CCDBF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 10, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Washchuk - SVP and CFO

Geoff Martin - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ahmed Abdullah - National Bank of Canada

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital

David McFadgen - Cormark

Ben Jekic - PI Financial

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to CCL Industries' Second Quarter Investor Update. Please note that there will be a question-and-answer session after the call.

The moderator for today is Mr. Geoff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and joining him is Mr. Sean Washchuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Sean Washchuk

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. I'd like to turn everyone's attention to Slide No. 2 of the presentation, and you can see our disclaimer regarding forward-looking information. I'll remind everyone that our business faces known and unknown risks and opportunities. For further details of these key risks, please take a look at our 2022 annual report under the section risks and uncertainties. Our annual and quarterly reports can be found online at the company's website, cclind.com or on sedar.com.

Moving to Slide 3, our summary of financial information. For the second quarter of 2023, sales increased 1.8% with 1% acquisition-related growth, 5.3% positive impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a 4.5% organic decline, resulting in sales of $1.64 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Operating income was $242 million for the 2023 second quarter compared to $247.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. An 8% decrease, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. Geoff will expand on the segmented operating results for our CCL, Avery, Checkpoint and Innovia segments momentarily.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.