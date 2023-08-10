Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Challengers Review: ACCO Brands

Aug. 10, 2023 5:48 PM ETACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)
Stan Stafford profile picture
Stan Stafford
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend Challengers are stocks that have increased their dividend every year for at least five consecutive years.
  • In this series of articles, I will be reviewing Dividend Challenger stocks and determining whether they are attractive long-term buys for investors based on a number of criteria.
  • For this article, I will be focusing on ACCO Brands.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Overview

I'm restarting a series of articles that reviews Dividend Challenger stocks. I began the series last year before I took a break from writing and in each article, I would select a Dividend Challenger stock and determine whether it

This article was written by

Stan Stafford profile picture
Stan Stafford
2.77K Followers
I consider myself an investor, not a trader. I focus on long term holdings, generally related to value or dividend growth stocks. I graduated with a degree in Finance back in 03.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.