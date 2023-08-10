PM Images

Overview

I'm restarting a series of articles that reviews Dividend Challenger stocks. I began the series last year before I took a break from writing and in each article, I would select a Dividend Challenger stock and determine whether it was a solid long-term buy option for investors based on a number of criteria related to performance, financial strength, valuation, dividend strength, etc.

In the first article of the original series, I reviewed the Dividend Challenger stock ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) and determined it to be a hold for current shareholders and a stock to be avoided for other long-term investors. That article can be found here.

Dividend Challengers are stocks that have increased their dividends every year for at least five consecutive years. This list is maintained with the Dividend Champions (25+ years) and Dividend Contenders (10+ years).

I'm renewing this series of articles and for this first article, I will be looking back at that first article from last year, judging the results, and then reviewing the current stock performance, financials, recent news, valuation, and dividend strength of ACCO Brands to determine if my rating has changed.

ACCO Brands designs, manufactures, and markets school, technology, and office products, operating in three business segments: North America, EMEA, and International.

Dividend

ACCO Brands is nearing its 6-year mark on the Dividend Challengers list, but as I mentioned in my article last year, its dividend growth is not very impressive as it has done basically the bare minimum required to maintain its position on the list.

The company began making quarterly dividend payments of $0.06 in 2018 and nearly six years later its quarterly dividend has grown to just $0.075. At the time of publication of my original article (10/27/2022), the company's payout ratio was 25.18%. It has grown slightly to 29.13% but remains low which means that ACCO's meager dividend growth should continue into the future.

In the original article, I stated that ACCO's dividend yield was the strongest aspect of its ratio. At that time, the dividend yield was 6.70%. It currently sits at 4.96% which is still a healthy yield for a Dividend Challenger. The reason for the decline in yield is its price performance during this time.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart above, you can see that the stock did dip significantly in the early months of the year, but has rebounded and performed better than the S&P 500 since October of last year.

Financials

ACCO has seen ups and downs in terms of its revenue and earnings growth over the past several years. In my article from last year, I included the chart below that showed ACCO's flat revenue growth and declining earnings over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at an updated five-year chart, you can see that things haven't gotten any better, and in fact, have gotten worse, especially in terms of declining earnings.

Data by YCharts

Another negative aspect of ACCO's financials in my original article was its free cash flow, which had seen a fairly steady decline over the past few years (as you can see in the chart below).

Data by YCharts

Updating the chart to its current state, you can see that the trend of declining cash flow continued until the start of this year when it rebounded to a more manageable level.

Data by YCharts

At this level, I don't see the company's cash flow having an impact on its future dividend growth considering the low level of growth it has maintained over the past five years.

Valuation and Performance

ACCO currently has a forward PE ratio of 5.19, which is higher than the 4.32 value it had last October. Looking at the chart below, you can see that this is still on the low end of its historical average.

Data by YCharts

I viewed ACCO's attractive PE ratio as a value trap in my original article because even though it was attractively valued (even more so than it is today), the price performance of the stock was terrible with the stock having seen a decline of nearly 60% in total return over its past five years.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that the decline in total return has improved from October of last year, but still remains poor with a decline of over 46% over the stock's last five years.

Data by YCharts

Peer Comparison

A few stocks within the same industry as ACCO include NL Industries (NL), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Kimball International (KBAL), Virco Manufacturing (VIRC), and Interface, Inc. (TILE).

When comparing ACCO with these stocks in my original article, only Pitney Bowes had performed worse over the past year in terms of stock price, with NL Industries and Virco performing the best.

Data by YCharts

Today, ACCO still has performed 2nd worst over the past year, but it is NL Industries that has fallen the most in the past 52 weeks. (I removed Kimball International from the list since it was acquired by HNI earlier this year.)

Data by YCharts

Looking at the 2 charts, you can see that things can change quickly as Pitney Bowes and NL Industries swapped places in terms of best and worst price appreciation over the past year. That's why I like looking at longer periods of time and looking at the five-year history, ACCO remains the second worst-performing stock out of the group.

Data by YCharts

A similar trend emerges with other factors such as revenue growth, with ACCO performing the worst out of the group in terms of revenue growth over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Recent News

When my original article was published in October of last year, ACCO had missed its Q3 revenue and earnings estimates, which was becoming a trend for them. However, that trend has reversed and ACCO has now surpassed EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, including its most recent.

The earnings estimate for ACCO was $0.29, but they delivered earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the estimate by 31.03%. ACCO also beat its revenue estimate by $5.08M.

Some highlights taken from ACCO's recent earnings report include:

"Reported net sales of $494 million, with gross margin expanding to 450 basis points.

Adjusted operating income of $66 million grew 14% year-over-year.

EPS of $0.27; adjusted EPS of $0.38, above Company's outlook.

Net operating cash outflow improved $59 million year to date driven by improved working capital management.

Maintains full year 2023 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.08 to $1.12.

Raises full year 2023 free cash flow outlook to at least $110 million.

Lowered end of year consolidated leverage ratio outlook".

This all appears to be good news and management stated that much of the success of its strong quarter was due to "greater traction from our pricing, productivity, and restructuring initiatives"; however, there are still certain factors that cannot be dismissed that paint a far from favorable picture of ACCO's current fundamental state.

Perhaps one of the most important of these factors is that management stated that they are far more cautious regarding the 2nd half of the year due to a questionable demand environment. Also, even though ACCO beat its revenue and earnings estimates, we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that net sales still declined by over 5%.

I know that the company is working towards its goals of expanding its product categories, broadening its global reach, and innovating its products; however, those initiatives have yet to result in positive organic revenue growth and I haven't seen any evidence that this will change in the near future.

Conclusion

In my original article, I placed ACCO as a stock that should be held for those investors who already owned it, but as a stock that should be avoided for those that don't. In reviewing ACCO's performance since then, I don't see any reason to change my opinion. ACCO's stock price has actually gone up since my previous article, which makes one of the stock's strongest selling points (its valuation) less of a positive.

That being said, I don't believe that ACCO is a falling knife, meaning that the downside risk of owning the stock isn't that great. For dividend growth investors, the 5% yield of the dividend could make ACCO a suitable option for a long-term position; however, I would wait for a more attractive valuation as the stock is up nearly 30% since May and I definitely think you will be able to find a better entry position by waiting it out.

Right now, I stand by the same opinion I had in October of last year, that current investors of ACCO should continue to hold, and other investors should steer clear from this stock, especially at its current valuation. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.