Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mogo, Inc. (MOGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 4:54 PM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO), MOGO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

Mogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Armitage - IR

David Feller - Founder, CEO & Chairman

Gregory Feller - President, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adhir Kadve - Eight Capital

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mogo Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Craig Armitage. Please go ahead.

Craig Armitage

Thank you, Joanna, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Just a few notes before we get started. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Information about the risks and uncertainties are included in Mogo's Q2 filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the United States, which you'll find on SEDAR, EDGAR and through the Investor Relations website.

Secondly, today's discussion will include some adjusted financial measures such as non-IFRS measures. Please consider these as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the IFRS measures, and we've included reconciliations to those both in the filings and the investor deck.

I'll now turn it over to Dave Feller to get started. Dave?

David Feller

Thanks, Craig. Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 results call. I'm joined today by Greg Feller, our President and CFO.

Over the past year, we focused our team and resources on accelerating the path to profitability, narrowing our product focus and building a more efficient operating platform, one

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.