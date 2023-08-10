Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.75K Followers

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Kettmann - Investor Relations

Tom Priore - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tim O'Leary - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Priority Technology Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Kettmann. Please go ahead.

Chris Kettmann

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are: Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings; and Tim O'Leary, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we give our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. We provide a detailed discussion of the various risk factors in our SEC filings and we encourage you to review these filings.

Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA during the call. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures to the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our press release and SEC filings available in the Investors section of our website.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO Tom

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.