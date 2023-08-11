Recession Watch: Soft Landing Probability Rising, But There's A Catch

AleksandarNakic

Every six weeks after the Fed meeting, I review the state of the economy to help readers prepare themselves financially and emotionally for what's most likely coming over the next year.

What The Fed Did

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, exactly as the bond market expected.

96% probability going into the meeting

During the press conference, Jerome Powell also did what was expected. However, it frustrated investors when he refused to provide any guidance beyond "we're data dependent and remain fully committed to achieving 2% inflation."

The Fed updates long-term economic projections every three months, and the next one isn't until September.

What does that mean?

What's Going On In With Inflation And Interest Rates?

CME Group

The bond market is currently pricing in a 33% chance the Fed makes good on its planned 5.5% terminal rate.

The bond market thinks the Fed will likely start cutting by March due to the coming recession.

The Fed plans to not cut until May, which the bond market assigns a 12% probability.

Cleveland Fed

The Fed's official inflation metric is core PCE; this is the 2% target it keeps talking about.

At the end of July, it was running 4.1%, and the Cleveland Fed expects it to accelerate to 4.4% by the end of August and then pull back to 4.2% by the end of September.

The more important number is the month-over-month change. Annualize this, giving you a better idea of what inflation is right now.

Annualized MOM core PCE is running at 4.3%, and that's expected to remain the case through September.

That's more than twice the Fed's official target, and the Fed is worried about losing credibility. How long can inflation remain this much above the Fed's target before we all lose faith they can ever bring it back down?

Daily Shot

While energy prices aren't included in core inflation measures, you can bet that they strongly impact consumer inflation perceptions. A 30% increase in gas prices off the January lows is likely the main reason so many Americans perceive the economy to be terrible for everyone but them.

Numera Analytics

The term premium is the discount for longer-duration bonds created by future inflation uncertainty. If inflation is expected to remain low and stable at 2%, bond investors will likely demand a low 1% to 1.5% premium (1.5% historical), so a 3.5% 30-year yield. If inflation is expected to be higher?

Then inflation volatility is also higher, and the premium can rise to 2% or even 2.5%, so a 5% to 5.5% 30-year yield if the Fed allows 3% inflation.

The higher the Fed allows inflation to get, the higher the term premium can go.

For example, if the Fed said, "We're setting the new inflation target at 4%," the bond market could raise the term premium to 2.5% or 3%. So 4% inflation and up to 7% stable 30-year yield because the bond market is worried that the Fed will return on its word and possibly allow 5% inflation.

If the Fed allowed 5% inflation? The term premium might rise as high as 4% because the bond market wants to be compensated for a reckless Fed that would allow prices to double every 14.4 years.

Why is the bond market still pricing in a 100% risk of a recession beginning by July 31, 2024?

What's Going On With The Economy

There are two main sources for the big picture view of the economy that I use.

The first is David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR economic grid.

David Rice

David Rice has compiled more than three decades of data to allow us to see the God's eye view of the US economy.

David Rice

The red "mean of coordinates" dot is the average of all indicators. Which is basically at historical baseline for the last 30 years and is contracting at about -10% month-over-month.

The green leading indicators dot is slightly higher positive above baseline and expanding slightly month-over-month.

This means the chances of a soft landing, in which we avoid recession by achieving very weak growth but no contraction, are rising.

David Rice

In three months the economic data might be consistent with a recession beginning in one month.

Which means the recession is being pushed back, but the real-time economic data confirms that it's still likely coming in 2024.

NDD is the economic guru on Seeking Alpha, with the most comprehensive data base of weekly indicators he updates for anyone interested in geeking out to an extreme degree.

Here is his summary (at the bottom of every article).

In the past 18 months, we have seen weakness propagate from the long-leading to short-leading and finally the coincident indicators. Meanwhile some of the short leading indicators have rebounded, enough so that for the past two weeks their rating has improved to weakly positive. The strength, both in weekly and monthly indicators, appears to be coming from those indicators that are pegged to inflation, which has been declining, and benefit from the steep nearly -10% YoY decline in commodity prices. Normally such a drop would be due to intense demand destruction, but in the past year it has instead come from the unspooling of pandemic-related bottlenecks. So, for example, homebuilders have been able to blunt mortgage rate increases by dropping the price of their houses by over 15%. As you may recall, I am doing a complete update on all of my systems (of which the high frequency data is only one). I already completed that of the long leading indicators. Which are still awful. Next up will be the short leading indicators. Is our current much-vaunted “soft landing” the final destination, or merely a way station on the way to something else - you know, “transitory.” Stay tuned." - NDD

NDD agrees that the possibility of a soft landing have increased, but it's far too early to declare the recession cancelled.

Unless we avoid the start of recession by July 31, 2024, the yield curve (100% accurate at forecasting recessions since the 1950s) the bond market still thinks the Fed is going to cause a recession.

What Does A Potential Soft Landing Mean For Stocks?

The good news is that an unprecedented soft landing might happen (about 30% chance) but the bad news it's not likely to save the S&P.

Daily Shot

History says when a new bull market begins, the momentum continues for a good long while with better-than-average returns.

Valuations are meaningless in the short term but determine 97% of returns in the long term.

So could stocks go up 13% in the next year? Even with a likely recession looming in 2024? Sure. The valuation bubble would be intense, but fund managers will be forced to buy stocks or lose their jobs if there is enough momentum.

When the music is playing, you have to dance." - CEO of Citigroup 2007

Daily Shot

Nomura's model says the chances of a soft landing, which the market has priced in and then some, is rising but still is slightly less than the stagnation scenario of worse-than-expected earnings growth. Combined with stretched valuations, this spells bad news for the S&P 500.

Daily Shot

This is how all these models work, not just Nomura's. It's a Monte Carlo simulation model, usually 5,000 to 35,000 simulations. Then the bear, bull, and base cases are determined from the probability curve.

In this case, Nomura thinks the most likely outcome is S&P earnings fall 1% in the next year. FactSet consensus? +12%.

So stocks go up 13% despite earnings coming in 12% weaker than expected? Possible? Sure. Likely? No. If it happens? It would be one of the most stupid markets in history, and you would want to buy the best deep value blue-chips and not chase the idiocy in big tech.

Daily Shot

Estimates are rising, making it seem that the market rally is justified.

However, as Nomura explains, the probability of a soft landing is up, but the risk of stagnation is up more.

That means a mild recession in which the same deflation that has everyone so excited today, also bites into company profit growth.

Daily Shot

While the stock market isn't the economy, ultimately fundamentals and GDP are connected.

A soft landing doesn't mean strong GDP growth, it just means we might avoid negative growth.

But economic growth in 2024 is expected to be much weaker than this year.

2020: -2.8% GDP growth

2021: 5.9% GDP growth

2022: 2.1% GDP growth

2023: 1.3% GDP growth

2024: 0.6% GDP growth

2025: 1.9% GDP growth

The official FactSet economist consensus is that we'll avoid a recession with 0.6% GDP growth in Q3 and -0.5% growth in Q4 and then a recovery starting next year.

But growth is still likely to come in much weaker next year than 2022 and 2023.

Explain To Me How This Makes Sense?

FactSet

So in 2024 we avoid recession but growth slows to almost nothing yet sales grow by 5%? And earnings grow by 12%?

Daily Shot

Margins have been falling and now they are going to explode higher? Without causing inflation?

If inflation is high companies like Pepsi can get away with 12% price hikes, and Coke 14%.

But when inflation is high the Fed hikes us into recession.

The market is pricing in some kind of never before seen unicorn scenario, in which inflation comes down allowing the Fed to cut rates and avoid recession.

Yet for the first time ever, falling inflation that was powering insane pricing power for the biggest companies doesn't result in lower pricing power.

Instead the market believes that the biggest companies will be able to keep raising prices strongly, but their input prices will fall, raising margins, and allow sub 1% GDP growth in 2024 to result in 12% EPS growth.

But if that actually happens, inflation isn't going to come down, the Fed isn't going to cut rates, and the recession the bond market has been predicting with 100% confidence will happen.

There is no logical way I can square the circle of this kind of market.

Weekly Decline In S&P EPS Consensus Last Week's EPS Consensus Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth 0.00% $206.58 2021 $206.58 50.43% 0.00% $215.80 2022 $215.80 4.46% 0.68% $217.75 2023 $219.22 1.58% 0.23% $244.55 2024 $245.12 11.81% 0.42% $274.17 2025 $275.31 12.32% Recession-Adjusted Forward PE Historical 2024 EPS (Including Recession) 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation 21.00 $213.25 $235.16 19.043 13.15% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet, DK S&P 500 valuation tool)

If there's no recession and companies somehow meet the extremely bullish earnings expectations analysts currently have, the S&P is "just" 13% overvalued.

If we get a recession then the S&P is trading at 21X forward earnings or a 24% historical premium.

Let's assume a soft landing and no recession. Let's assume that FactSet estimates, as bullish as they appear, are accurate.

Fundamentally Justified Best Case Scenario S&P 12-month Consensus Total Return Potential

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical PE of 16.9 Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs (Jan 2022) 0% 264 4457 1.0% -7.5% 5% 251 4234 5.9% -12.1% 10% 237 4011 10.9% -16.8% 13% 229 3877 13.8% -19.5% 15% 224 3788 15.8% -21.4% 20% 211 3565 20.8% -26.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet, Bloomberg, DK S&P Valuation Tool)

If the S&P goes up in the next year, even if earnings come in as expected, and we avoid recession, and margins somehow rise, while inflation falls, and sub 1% GDP growth results in unprecedented 12% earnings growth, it will be on the back of even more unjustified multiple expansion.

But if the Fed cuts rates won't that potentially justify the market's PE going up?

Daily Shot

The bond market thinks the Fed's long-term neutral rate is now 3.75%.

Not 0%, we're not headed back to that, probably ever. Close to 4% forever rates from the Fed is what the bond market now expects.

When rates were zero 19X earnings didn't make sense, and 20X was outrageously overvalued.

Now with long-term rates close to 4% we're supposed to believe that somehow the S&P is going to sustain 19X earnings forever? Or 20X? Or 21?

What source of magic money will flow into stocks forever that will cause that kind of magic unicorn math to become reality?

Bottom Line: Things Might End Up A Lot Less Scary Than I Expected But A Lot Scarier Than Most Investors Expect

Daily Shot

We've never had inflation start at 5%-plus and see the Fed orchestrate a soft landing.

At the moment it looks like there is a 30% chance of that happening now (according to Normura).

Is it impossible? No, the pandemic has given us a lot of interesting unprecedented things happening.

But even if it happens, any market rally from here will be unjustified and driven purely be mania and multiple expansion.

Bank of America

Over a dozen years valuations determine about 80% of returns.

Over 30-plus years?

Daily Shot

97% of long-term returns are driven by fundamentals including valuation.

In the short term? The market can do anything including insane manias.

In the long term it's only capable of following the fundamentals.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.