Recession Watch: Soft Landing Probability Rising, But There's A Catch

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, frustrating investors with lack of guidance beyond data dependency.
  • The bond market predicts a 33% chance of the Fed reaching its planned 5.5% terminal rate and expects a recession by March.
  • Inflation is running above the Fed's target, raising concerns about credibility and the potential impact on the economy and stock market.
  • The chances of a soft landing have increased to about 30%, but even if the Fed pulls this off, it won't justify more than a flat market over the next year.
  • Fortunately, something wonderful is always on sale. Blue-chip bargains for any need, goal, and risk profile are always plentiful, no matter how crazy the market gets or how confusing the economy becomes.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha.
Celebration in the office

AleksandarNakic

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Every six weeks after the Fed meeting, I review the state of the economy to help readers prepare themselves financially and emotionally for what's most likely coming over the next year.

What The

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.17K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

James Long profile picture
James Long
Today, 8:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (788)
A very compelling argument
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (191)
Wonderful article, and thanks. I don't think 2% is achievable. Tight labor market, minimum wage increases, along with the pace of wage growth all mean companies know they can increase/hold prices higher. I would like to see an analysis on inflation compared to wage growth.
geoffgw profile picture
geoffgw
Today, 7:52 AM
Premium
Comments (121)
@Brad Thomas good article, but struggle to understand the value of the David Rice 4-box, as I read it, in 2 of the last three MAJOR recessions, the MOC was positive 1 month away from recession start? If it is supposed to be a warning/guidance, how is that helpful? Or am I missing something? Thanks
mdfuller_OR profile picture
mdfuller_OR
Today, 7:52 AM
Premium
Comments (875)
@Brad Thomas probably my favorite 'Brad' post ... NDD call out is spot-on, SA US economy go-to. Don't forget credit opportunities right now ... imho, better investment opportunities than equity (for us long term grey investors especially) ... maybe even intermediate swing trader types (but credit takes another set of eyes, and SA pushes much on equity and might not help as much on credit)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:02 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
@mdfuller_OR Thanks for reading and commenting. Have a great weekend.
New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
Today, 7:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (346)
Thank you for mentioning my Weekly Indicators update of high-frequency data.

Yesterday I also updated my fundamentals-based “Consumer Nowcast,” the most important point of which was that real aggregate payrolls (I.e., how much money is available for consumers to spend in real terms) has continued to increase. In the past 60 years, with the exception of the pandemic lockdowns, no recession has started until 4 to 10 months after real aggregate payrolls have peaked.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:01 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
@New Deal Democrat Thanks for sharing. Keep up the good work!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
D
Dominic7
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (535)
Great article. Thanks for that information.
Have a great weekend.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
@Dominic7 Thank you for reading and commenting.

Have a great weekend.

billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (4.69K)
If we would simply go back to drilling our own oil,you would see inflation under control. Oil wealthy nations getting crazy again. I see the BIG GUY is now worried about China,while most of America does not realize both Chinese and Russian navy ships sit closer to Alaska than ever. Disgusted is a understatement. Poor Maui will soon learn what I already know,Insurance companies dont pay claims anymore.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:16 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
@billinsd My car insurance just increased 25%.... it's out of control. Have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. B
s
shermer
Today, 7:24 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
@Brad Thomas which insurance cos do you invest in ?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:00 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.65K)
@shermer I own ALIZY, CO, and LGGNY

Thanks for reading & commenting
