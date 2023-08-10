miniseries/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) faces a complex macroeconomic scenario that has negatively impacted consumers' demand for its products as a consequence of weakening purchasing power and growing fears of a potential recession. The products that the company manufactures are used by companies that sell discretionary goods, and consumers are prioritizing the consumption of essential goods and leisure activities, as well as traveling, while deferring the purchase of non-essential manufactured products, which has caused significant revenue declines in recent quarters.

This being the case, the management has adopted a survival strategy until the macroeconomic outlook improves, which is based on aggressive cost reductions, inventory destocking, and postponing projects that do not provide short-term benefits, but investors remain on the sidelines as the share price has declined by 88% from all-time highs reached in 2021. This is the consequence of the risks that high CAPEX and interest expenses entail at a time when the company is having difficulties generating enough cash from operations to cover both expenses as a result of declining revenues and profit margins.

But despite these difficulties, the company still has some strategies available that could make its operations sustainable, including a planned reduction in capital expenditures and a potential dilution of shares that would allow for a significant debt reduction, so I think this represents a good opportunity for the most patient investors with a certain tolerance for risk since the company's profit margins are actually high and a reduction in debt should allow for a continuous excess cash generation that would eventually be transformed into returns for shareholders. Therefore, I believe that the recent fall in the share price may be a good opportunity for investors. But even so, just as the potential returns are high, the risk profile of the company is also high, so it will be important to carefully evaluate the different aspects that have led the share price to fall so significantly in such a short time.

A brief overview of the company

Ranpak Holdings is a global manufacturer of paper packaging systems used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, medical supplies, warehouse and logistics, omnichannel retailers, home furnishings, food and beverages, and e-commerce. The company also provides consumables for its systems, which are fiber-based, entirely or partially recycled, that contain little to no plastic or other resin-based components. The company was founded in 1972 and its market cap currently stands at $446 million.

Ranpak (Ranpak.com/solutions/)

The company's products are sold in 57 countries, and it has 139,100 installed systems serving over 36,000 end-users worldwide (compared to 133,200 and 35,000, respectively, in 2021), which provides continuous revenue streams. Its products are aimed at delivering improvements in the profitability of its customers as they reduce the materials needed for the packaging of their products while automating the process, and although the company has had some bad quarters stemming from inflationary pressures and changes in consumer spending habits, its profit margins are generally high. Still, high capital expenditures and interest expenses pose the biggest risk at the moment, which are the two main reasons for the currently depressed share price.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $5.32, which represents an 87.62% decline from all-time highs of $42.97 on November 18, 2021. This shows growing investor pessimism due to a series of headwinds that have impacted the company's operations in recent quarters, including a reduction in consumer consumption of non-essential products, high interest expenses as a consequence of high debt exposure, and a significant weakening of profit margins due to higher paper and production costs and high unabsorbed labor due to lower volumes. Nevertheless, the share price has almost doubled since June 2023 as profit margins have shown very significant improvements in the second quarter while volumes are expected to start improving in the coming quarters, so it is important to determine if the recent improvements provide the necessary ingredients for the company to slowly improve its balance sheet from now on as a reduction in debt would further improve the company's prospects.

Revenues keep declining but are expected to stabilize in the second half of 2023

Revenues have weakened in 2022 and during the first half of 2023 due to an increase in consumer spending on essential products and entertainment at the expense of discretionary goods consumption, and customers have performed some destocking due to weaker demand. In this regard, revenues declined by 15.63% in 2022 (after a 10.72% increase in 2020 and a 27.14% increase in 2021 boosted by the coronavirus pandemic crisis).

Ranpak Holdings revenues (Seeking Alpha)

As for the current year, revenues declined by 1.66% year over year during the first quarter of 2023, and by 8.10% (also year over year) during the second quarter. During the last earnings call conference, the management acknowledged that they don't know what to expect in the second half of 2023 due to the complexity of the current macroeconomic landscape, but even so, revenues are expected to increase by 2.95% in 2023 (as some revenue improvement is expected in the second half of 2023), and by a further 10.83% in 2024 as the management expects volume improvements in the second half of 2023 and beyond, which is actually possible as the number of installed systems increased by ~4.4% year over year in 2022, and end-users served by ~2.83%.

Meanwhile, the company has continued to bring new products to the market as usual. In this regard, in July 2023, the company launched the Geami Wrap 'n Go converter, which converts environmentally friendly paper into protective packaging for fragile items. And in August 2023, the company launched the RecyCold climaliner solution globally, which is a highly efficient sustainable thermal liner designed to support Cold Chain shipping needs across a variety of end markets.

Using 2022 as a reference, 43.3% of the company's revenues are generated in North America, 46.5% in Europe, and 10.2% in Asia and other locations, and the recent decline in the share price, which has been much more accentuated than the decline in revenues, has caused a steep decline in the P/S ratio to 1.363, which means the company currently generates $0.73 in revenues for each dollar held in shares by investors, annually.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 50.87% lower than the average of the past 4 years and represents an 84.76% decline from all-time highs of 8.943 reached in November 2021, which reflects investors' pessimism as they are placing much less value on the company's sales than they used to. At this point, I would like to mention that a P/S ratio of 1.386 is quite low if we take into account that the company is used to delivering gross profit margins of over 40% and EBITDA margins of 25%. This means that the potential returns for investors are high if the company can continue to turn around profit margins and cover interest expenses and capital expenditures through cash from operations while generating enough excess cash to deleverage the balance sheet. Nevertheless, cash from operations is still not enough to cover these expenses, so investors could expect some share dilution in the coming quarters as the management will likely avoid taking on more debt if volume improvements are not enough to cover expenses.

Profit margins are improving very fast, but cash from operations is not enough to cover interest and capital expenses

After some margin improvement derived from the global reopening of all the economies of the world (except China) in the first half of 2021, both gross profit and EBITDA margins suffered a significant impact in the subsequent quarters as a result of inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. But despite this, margins have started to improve in the first half of 2023 (despite declining volumes) boosted by the easing of inflationary pressures (especially recent paper price declines) and ongoing cost control initiatives.

Ranpak profit margins (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, gross profit margins improved from 28.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 34% in the first quarter of 2023 and 37% in the second quarter, and the company reported an EBITDA margin of 22.9% during the second quarter of 2023 (vs. 20.83% during the same quarter of 2022). Now, the management is awaiting some recovery in the e-commerce industry as demand for the company's products should increase with it, which should ultimately allow for higher overhead absorption and thus even higher profit margins.

Still, capital expenditures were high at $13.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, and the management is currently focusing on its reduction in order to preserve as much cash as possible. Interest expenses also pose a problem as the company has to pay around $24 million per year to cover them, and cash from operations continues to be below usual levels (despite recent improvements).

Ranpak Holdings cash from operations (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, the company generated cash from operations of $34.0 million during the past 12 months, but trailing twelve months' interest expenses of $22.4 million and annual capital expenditures of around $47 million are well above the cash that the company is generating despite an inventory reduction of $20.4 million, and therefore, efforts to reduce capital expenditures are expected to be significant until some balance sheet deleveraging is achieved.

As for the past quarter, the company reported cash from operations of $9.1 million and inventories declined by just $0.2 million while accounts receivable increased by $0.4 million, but accounts payable increased by $2.7 million, which reflects the recent margin improvement as the company reported a net income of -$2.1 million (compared to -$11.3 million during the same quarter of 2022) and should be able to consistently generate cash from operations of around $26 million per year using the past quarter as a reference, which won't be enough to cover both expenses and deleverage the balance sheet and suggests share dilution will be needed to boost debt reduction.

Still, the company should generate more cash from operations in the fourth quarter as revenues have historically been higher compared to the rest of the quarters due to the coincidence with the holiday season, and volumes should eventually increase as the macroeconomic landscape improves, which should provide even more cash to the company due to higher revenues and lower unabsorbed labor.

Net debt is at unsustainable levels

Net debt reached $358.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 as the company holds $53.9 million in cash and equivalents, and the management expects that improved margins should allow some deleverage in the coming quarters, but despite this, investors do not trust that this will be possible as the share price remains at depressed levels.

Ranpak Holdings net debt (Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, this pessimism is fully justified, as cash from operations has not been enough to cover interest expenses and capital expenditures in recent quarters despite significant inventory reduction. And despite recent margin improvement, the company is not generating enough cash from operations to cover both expenses, with which it is borrowing even more cash to keep operating.

Ranpak Holdings inventories (Seeking Alpha)

This suggests that we could see more share dilution in the coming quarters as interest expenses would continue increasing if the debt is not reduced soon and, in fact, share issuance would be something desirable as this would represent short-term shareholder pain in exchange for a significant improvement in the company's viability in the long term as interest expenses would decrease and profit margins are actually pretty high, so prospects should start improving once the company starts generating excess cash from its cash from operations.

Expect more share dilution

The total number of shares outstanding has increased by 99.78% in the past 5 years, which means that each share represents a portion half the size compared to 5 years ago as the company has issued new shares.

Data by YCharts

This undoubtedly represents a setback to the potential return of shareholders, and investors can expect more share issuances as the company urgently needs cash with which to pay down its high debt load. But while this is going to have a significant impact on potential shareholder returns (especially considering a very depressed share price), the share price is currently trading at catastrophic prices while high profit margins suggest the company should be able to steadily improve its balance sheet once it manages to generate excess cash quarter after quarter, for which a significant reduction in interest expenses (and capital expenditures) will be necessary to make this possible.

Risks worth mentioning

As we have seen throughout the article, Ranpak Holdings represents a high-risk/high-reward investment, so it will be important for investors who venture to invest in its shares to have a high risk tolerance. Next, I would like to highlight those risks that I consider to be the most significant, especially in the short and medium term.

A potential recession as a consequence of recent interest rate hikes could have a significant impact on the demand for the company's products, which would negatively affect not only revenues but also profit margins as a consequence of more unabsorbed labor due to declining volumes.

If the company continues to fail to cover capital expenditures and interest expenses in the coming quarters, debt could reach even less sustainable levels, significantly increasing bankruptcy risk.

Of course, I would also like to mention that the risk of further share dilution is high as the company urgently needs cash with which to pay down some debt in order to reduce annual interest expenses and thus improve the viability of the company in the long term.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, the Ranpak Holdings Corp. situation is not easy at the moment, so its shares are not for every investor profile. Despite recent margin improvement, the current macroeconomic landscape marked by lower demand for discretionary goods has caused a significant impact on the company's volumes. Furthermore, the debt has reached unsustainable levels and, in my opinion, share dilution is one of the few possibilities that the management has to improve the company's operations (by deleveraging the balance sheet) as cash from operations is not enough to cover interest expenses and capital expenditures.

But despite this, I believe that the recent 88% share price decline represents a good opportunity for investors with enough patience and risk tolerance as current headwinds are likely of a temporary nature due to their direct link with the macroeconomic context, and both gross profit and EBITDA margins have shown strong signs of recovery in the past quarter. In this regard, the company should be able to generate around $26 million in annual cash from operations based on the last quarter, although this number should be slightly higher as the fourth quarter has historically delivered higher revenues due to increased consumption of discretionary goods due to the holiday season. Furthermore, the number of installed systems has increased by ~4.4% in 2022, and end-users served by 2.8%, so revenues should pick up significantly once the demand for discretionary goods picks up.

In the meantime, Ranpak Holdings Corp. investors could expect some share dilution so that the management can use the proceeds to pay down some debt. Capital expenditures are also expected to shrink as the management cancels new projects until things improve. So, both interest expenses and capital expenditures should decline in the foreseeable future while cash from operations should improve along with higher volumes. Thus, Ranpak Holdings Corp. should eventually be able to undo some of the damage done by share dilution.