Star Bulk Carriers: 8% Dividend Yield, Lower Debt
Summary
- Marine shipping industry offers high dividend yields due to volatility and fluctuating shipping rates.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. experienced a decrease in earnings due to lower dry bulk rates in Q2 2023.
- Star Bulk Carriers has low operating expenses and is investing in efficiency upgrades and emissions compliance.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Looking for high yield income? The marine shipping industry has long been a source of high % dividend yields, due to the ups and downs of shipping rates and general volatility.
Dry bulk rates soared in 2021 and early 2022, benefiting certain shipping companies, such as Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). Rates have decreased since then, which has created some rough looking quarterly earnings comps.
Company Profile:
Star Bulk is a global shipping company that provides transportation services of dry bulk cargoes. On a fully delivered basis, the Star Bulk fleet is the largest dry bulk fleet among U.S. and European companies, comprised of 127 modern vessels built in world-class shipyards and with an average age of ~11 years.
The fleet's composition is highly diversified, ranging from 27% in Supramax vessels to 31% in Newcastlemax vessels, to 42% in Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels; and has a total capacity of more than 14 million DWT. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. (SBLK site.)
Earnings:
Q1-2 2023: The TCE, Time Charter Equivalent, average rate for Q2 '23 was $15,834/vessel, down 48% vs. Q2 '22, when it was $30,450/vessel. Hence, SBLK's Revenue, Net Income, EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA all took mid- to high-double digit hits. On top of that, interest expense was up ~31%. Management bought back 307,349 shares at a cost of $6.1M in Q2 '23.
During Q102 2023, management sold 7 vessels and received insurance proceeds from one vessel, for total net equity proceeds of $153.1M.
During Q2, management also agreed to sell five 2012 built Supramax vessels, for a total gain of ~$20M.
2022: Revenue was stable vs. 2021, whereas Net Income was down 17%, Adjusted EPS was down 16.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA fell 10%. Interest expense fell 6%, and the share count was up 1%:
One strength in SBLK's operations is that it has one of the lowest daily Operating Expenses/Vessel rates in its industry, $4,772/vessel, vs. its peers' Opex costs, which range as high as $7,181/vessel:
Looking forward, SBLK has $14.8M in efficiency upgrades and drydocking expenses coming up in Q3 '23, and $11.6M in Q4 '23. In compliance with emissions regulations, SBLK has had 21 vessels fitted as of 6/30/23, with 12 more vessels to be fitted until the end of 2023.
Management estimates that SBLK has Fleet wide coverage for Q3 2023 of 51% at a TCE of $14,650/day.
Industry Tailwind:
After topping out at 4% growth in 2019, the world's dry bulk fleet has seen slower growth over the past few years, with just 2.9% growth in 2022, and is expected to have even slower growth 2023 - 2025. The fleet order book stands close to record low levels. This slower growth has the potential to support shipping rates in the future.
Dividends:
Management declared a $.40/share dividend based upon Q2 '23 earnings, up from $.35 for Q1, but less than 25% of Q2 '22's $1.65/share payout. SBLK will go ex-dividend on 8/21/23, with a 9/7/23 pay date.
SBLK's Adjusted EPS Dividend Payout Ratio 89.63% in 2022, when it paid out a massive $5.10/share. The payout ratio rose to 97% in Q1 '23, and subsequently improved to 85% in Q2 '23.
However, Adjusted EPS includes $.34/share in non-cash Depreciation & Amortization in Q1 and Q2 '23, so taking that out of the dividend coverage formula shows a much clearer picture. On this EBDA/Share basis, SBLK's payout ratio was 50% in Q1 '23 and 49.4% in Q2 '23, an improvement vs. 70% in 2022:
Cash flow increased from $254M to $310M in Q2 '23, aided by the proceeds from the vessels sales:
Profitability & Leverage:
Lower shipping rates pressured Net Income over the past 4 quarters, which subsequently brought down ROA and ROE, and also decreased SBLK's EBITDA Margin. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA also lowered SBLK's Interest coverage, and raised its Debt leverage.
However, its Debt/Equity leverage remained lower than the industry average, whereas its Net Debt/EBITDA was much higher than the industry average.
Debt & Liquidity:
Management has continued to deleverage the company over the past 2 years, bringing Net Debt down by 48%, as of 8/2/23. SBLK has 13 unlevered vessels, and has extended the average maturity of its outstanding facilities from 3.6 to ~4 years.
SBLK had $300M in liquidity as of 6/30/23, which increased to $457M, as of 8/2/23.
Performance:
SBLK has lagged the Marine Shipping industry and the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past year on a price and total return basis, and has also lagged them so far in 2023, although it has managed to outperform the S&P over the past month.
Analysts' Targets:
At $18.83, SBLK is 12.8% below Wall St. analysts' $21.60 lowest price target, and ~31% below their $27.20 average price target.
Valuations:
Even with its lagging price performance, SBLK is still more highly valued than its industry's average valuations on a trailing and forward P/E basis, and on a P/Sales basis. It's also overvalued on a P/Book basis, even with a sub-1X figure.
Parting Thoughts:
We rate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a Hold. While this is a well-run company, with decreasing debt, and competitive operating costs, you may want to wait until dry bulk rates recover a bit before climbing aboard. There are also attractive put options available for selling, if you're looking to lock in a lower entry cost.
If you're interested in other high yield vehicles, we cover them every Friday and Sunday in our articles.
All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.
We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.
We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.
We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.
This article was written by
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities.
"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments