Looking for high yield income? The marine shipping industry has long been a source of high % dividend yields, due to the ups and downs of shipping rates and general volatility.

Dry bulk rates soared in 2021 and early 2022, benefiting certain shipping companies, such as Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). Rates have decreased since then, which has created some rough looking quarterly earnings comps.

Company Profile:

Star Bulk is a global shipping company that provides transportation services of dry bulk cargoes. On a fully delivered basis, the Star Bulk fleet is the largest dry bulk fleet among U.S. and European companies, comprised of 127 modern vessels built in world-class shipyards and with an average age of ~11 years.

The fleet's composition is highly diversified, ranging from 27% in Supramax vessels to 31% in Newcastlemax vessels, to 42% in Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels; and has a total capacity of more than 14 million DWT. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. (SBLK site.)

SBLK site

Earnings:

Q1-2 2023: The TCE, Time Charter Equivalent, average rate for Q2 '23 was $15,834/vessel, down 48% vs. Q2 '22, when it was $30,450/vessel. Hence, SBLK's Revenue, Net Income, EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA all took mid- to high-double digit hits. On top of that, interest expense was up ~31%. Management bought back 307,349 shares at a cost of $6.1M in Q2 '23.

During Q102 2023, management sold 7 vessels and received insurance proceeds from one vessel, for total net equity proceeds of $153.1M.

During Q2, management also agreed to sell five 2012 built Supramax vessels, for a total gain of ~$20M.

2022: Revenue was stable vs. 2021, whereas Net Income was down 17%, Adjusted EPS was down 16.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA fell 10%. Interest expense fell 6%, and the share count was up 1%:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

One strength in SBLK's operations is that it has one of the lowest daily Operating Expenses/Vessel rates in its industry, $4,772/vessel, vs. its peers' Opex costs, which range as high as $7,181/vessel:

SBLK site

Looking forward, SBLK has $14.8M in efficiency upgrades and drydocking expenses coming up in Q3 '23, and $11.6M in Q4 '23. In compliance with emissions regulations, SBLK has had 21 vessels fitted as of 6/30/23, with 12 more vessels to be fitted until the end of 2023.

SBLK site

Management estimates that SBLK has Fleet wide coverage for Q3 2023 of 51% at a TCE of $14,650/day.

Industry Tailwind:

After topping out at 4% growth in 2019, the world's dry bulk fleet has seen slower growth over the past few years, with just 2.9% growth in 2022, and is expected to have even slower growth 2023 - 2025. The fleet order book stands close to record low levels. This slower growth has the potential to support shipping rates in the future.

SBLK site

Dividends:

Management declared a $.40/share dividend based upon Q2 '23 earnings, up from $.35 for Q1, but less than 25% of Q2 '22's $1.65/share payout. SBLK will go ex-dividend on 8/21/23, with a 9/7/23 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

SBLK's Adjusted EPS Dividend Payout Ratio 89.63% in 2022, when it paid out a massive $5.10/share. The payout ratio rose to 97% in Q1 '23, and subsequently improved to 85% in Q2 '23.

However, Adjusted EPS includes $.34/share in non-cash Depreciation & Amortization in Q1 and Q2 '23, so taking that out of the dividend coverage formula shows a much clearer picture. On this EBDA/Share basis, SBLK's payout ratio was 50% in Q1 '23 and 49.4% in Q2 '23, an improvement vs. 70% in 2022:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Cash flow increased from $254M to $310M in Q2 '23, aided by the proceeds from the vessels sales:

SBLK site

Profitability & Leverage:

Lower shipping rates pressured Net Income over the past 4 quarters, which subsequently brought down ROA and ROE, and also decreased SBLK's EBITDA Margin. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA also lowered SBLK's Interest coverage, and raised its Debt leverage.

However, its Debt/Equity leverage remained lower than the industry average, whereas its Net Debt/EBITDA was much higher than the industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity:

Management has continued to deleverage the company over the past 2 years, bringing Net Debt down by 48%, as of 8/2/23. SBLK has 13 unlevered vessels, and has extended the average maturity of its outstanding facilities from 3.6 to ~4 years.

SBLK site

SBLK had $300M in liquidity as of 6/30/23, which increased to $457M, as of 8/2/23.

SBLK site

Performance:

SBLK has lagged the Marine Shipping industry and the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past year on a price and total return basis, and has also lagged them so far in 2023, although it has managed to outperform the S&P over the past month.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Targets:

At $18.83, SBLK is 12.8% below Wall St. analysts' $21.60 lowest price target, and ~31% below their $27.20 average price target.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

Even with its lagging price performance, SBLK is still more highly valued than its industry's average valuations on a trailing and forward P/E basis, and on a P/Sales basis. It's also overvalued on a P/Book basis, even with a sub-1X figure.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

We rate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a Hold. While this is a well-run company, with decreasing debt, and competitive operating costs, you may want to wait until dry bulk rates recover a bit before climbing aboard. There are also attractive put options available for selling, if you're looking to lock in a lower entry cost.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.