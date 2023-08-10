Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

$100 Per Ounce Of Silver Is Well Possible

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Silver prices are not as high as they should be thanks to the high interest rates.
  • However, the money mass in the U.S. economy suggests both gold and silver should trade much higher than they do.
  • Silver is really undervalued compared to the general stock market.
  • iShares Silver Trust ETF is the largest silver exchange-traded fund, but I would personally buy physical silver.

silver bars, 3D rendering

AlexLMX

Earlier on I wrote an article about the future of gold prices. The forecast I wrote was not conservative, indeed. But if it turns out to be true, then silver will be worth $100 per ounce at the very least.

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.6K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

d
dinoperson
Today, 7:55 PM
Comments (1.11K)
Thanks for the laugh. There is unquantifiable amount of silver in the public hands.
l
lappygums
Today, 7:54 PM
Comments (1.68K)
You may see 100 if you where 3d glasses.
c
chuckmesko
Today, 7:44 PM
Comments (74)
I consider myself an expert on Silver. Gold and especially Rare US Coins. Silver has basically done nothing for last 10 years. Every year someone says Silver is going Higher. Noda if it ever breaks 30 dolt an ounce. Then take notice.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.