AIER's Everyday Price Index Rises 0.34 Percent In July 2023

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • AIER’s Everyday Price Index (EPI) increased by 0.34 percent in July 2023. With this increase, the index stands at 285.2, 0.5 percent below its level one year ago in July 2022.
  • The largest price gains among EPI constituents from June to July 2023 occurred in the food at home, food away from home, and housing fuel and utilities categories.
  • The smallest declines in price were seen in recreational reading material, postage and delivery services, and audio discs, tapes, and other media.

By Peter C. Earle

AIER’s Everyday Price Index (EPI) increased by 0.34 percent in July 2023. With this increase, the index stands at 285.2, 0.5 percent below its level one year ago in July 2022.

AIER Everyday Price

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

