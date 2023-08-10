Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
139.76K Followers

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Teresa Neto - CFO

Kevan Gorrie - President, CEO & Trustee

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Granite REIT's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder the conference today is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Speaking to you on the call this morning is Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over now to Teresa Neto, to go over certain advisories.

Teresa Neto

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that statements and information made in today's discussion may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding future earnings and capital expenditures and that actual results could differ materially from any conclusion, forecast or projection. These statements and information are based on certain material facts or assumptions, reflect management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties are discussed in Granite's material filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time including the Risk Factors section of its annual information form for 2022 filed on March 8, 2023. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

The REIT reviews its key assumptions regularly and may change its outlook on an ongoing forward basis, if necessary. Granite undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise its key assumptions. Any forward-looking statements or

