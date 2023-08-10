Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hirequest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 8:33 PM ETHireQuest, Inc. (HQI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.76K Followers

Hirequest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - IR, Institutional Marketing Services

Richard Hermanns - Chairman, President & CEO

David Burnett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research Associates

Aaron Edelheit - Mindset Capital

Michael Albanese - EF Hutton

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the HireQuest Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. John Nesbett, Investor Relations. John, you may begin.

John Nesbett

Thank you. I'd like to welcome everyone to the call. Hosting the call today are HireQuest's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Hermanns; and Chief Financial Officer, David Burnett.

I'd like to take a moment to read the safe harbor statement. This conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as anticipate, expect, intend, may, will, should, or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of HireQuest and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in HireQuest periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, HireQuest undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.