Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mercari, Inc. (MCARY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 8:57 PM ETMercari, Inc. (MCARY), MRCIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.76K Followers

Mercari, Inc. (OTCPK:MCARY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shintaro Yamada - Chief Executive Officer

Sayaka Eda - Senior Vice President, Corporate and Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

It is time, so we would like to begin Mercari's FY 2023 full year financial results briefing. First, our CEO, Shintaro Yamada, will talk about the midterm policy. After that, SVP of Corporate and CFO, Sayaka Eda, will talk about the FY 2023 full year results as well as the FY 2024 objectives. Yamada will take the stage first.

Shintaro Yamada

Thank you very much for joining the FY 2023 full year financial results briefing for Mercari. I am Shintaro Yamada, the CEO of Mercari. This is the agenda or topics that we will be covering today. First of all, I would like to give you a summary of the previous fiscal year, and Eda will take you through the details later.

At the full year financial results briefing last year, we introduced about three points as our policy for FY 2023. As a result, with respect to management that balances growth and profits, we started to make disciplined investments from the second half of FY 2022 and prioritize initiatives that led to long-term benefits. So we have been managing by balancing growth and profit. And we have seen solid results, such efforts have borne fruit, and our consolidated sales landed JPY 170.2 billion, and consolidated operating profit reached a record high of JPY 17 billion, increasing by JPY 20.7 billion. Moreover, the domestic marketplace, which just celebrated a decade in service commencement has grown at scale to a GMV of JPY 1 trillion.

With respect to two, strengthening group synergies, we launched services initiatives that improve GMV growth and profitability of our marketplace, making efforts to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.