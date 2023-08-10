Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 9:04 PM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.76K Followers

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Gupta - Investor Relations

Donald McClymont - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Schiller - CFO and EVP of Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Suji DeSilva - Roth Capital Partners

Cody Acree - Benchmark

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Mr. Gupta, please go ahead.

Ashish Gupta

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Don McClymont, indie's Co-Founder and CEO; and Tom Schiller, indie's CFO and EVP of Strategy.

Don will provide opening remarks and discuss business highlights followed by Tom's review of indie's Q2 results and Q3 outlook. Please note that we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please review our risk factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other public reports filed with the SEC.

Finally, the results and guidance discussed today are based on non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.