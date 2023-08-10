Eoneren

While writing an article on the Janus Henderson CLO ETFs, I noticed that the little-known Panagram BBB-B Clo ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) sports a 10.7% SEC yield, highest in its peer group:

Considering the above, thought a quick article on CLOZ might be of interest to readers.

CLOZ is an actively-managed ETF investing in BBB-BB senior loan CLO tranches. In simple terms, CLOZ indirectly invests in bundles of senior loans, or floating-rate bank loans to non-investment grade corporations. CLOZ's strong 10.7% SEC yield and low interest rate risk make the fund a buy. As there is some credit and liquidity risk, the fund might only be appropriate for more aggressive investors, in my opinion at least.

CLOZ and CLOs Overview

CLOZ invests in BBB-BB CLO tranches of senior secured loans. Let's have a closer look at what this means.

Senior secured loans are floating-rate loans from banks to medium-sized, riskier companies. These loans are senior to other debt and secured by company assets.

Senior loans are sometimes bundled together in CLOs. Each CLO, or bundle of senior loans, is divided into tranches. Income from the senior loans is used to make payments to all tranches. Senior tranches get paid first, junior tranches get paid last. Investors can buy into these tranches and receive income from the bundle of senior loans. Quick graph of how these are structured:

CLOZ focuses on CLO tranches rated BBB-BB. It also holds some cash, which management expects to deploy in the coming months. Allocations are as follows:

CLOZ's investments have many important characteristics and implications, some positive, some negative. Let's have a look at these, starting with the positives.

CLOZ - Positives and Investment Thesis

Strong 10.7% SEC Yield

CLOZ indirectly invests in senior loans, income-generating securities with good yields. The fund focuses on tranches with weaker credit ratings, and hence higher yields, boosting dividends further. The end result is a 10.7% SEC yield, a very strong figure, and higher than that of most bond sub-asset classes. CLOZ even yields a bit more than the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), the largest senior loan index ETF in the market:

As a quick aside, SEC yields measure a fund's underlying generation of short-term income and are a standardized metric, meant for comparing ETFs and other funds.

As the fund is quite young, with inception in late January of this year, more traditional TTM dividend yields can't be calculated / are not informative. Annualizing the fund's latest monthly dividend payment nets you a 12.0% dividend yield, a bit higher than its SEC yield, much higher than that of most bond sub-asset classes.

In my opinion, the fund's 10.7% SEC yield is a more accurate, informative metric than its 12.0% dividend yield, as monthly dividends are somewhat volatile. Still, both figures are quite high, and indicative of strong dividends.

As mentioned previously, CLOZ's dividends are highest amongst CLO ETFs as well, across all relevant dividend metrics:

Senior loans themselves offer the highest yields in the fixed-income space right now, and by very healthy margins. These are referred to as leveraged loans below.

As should be clear from the above, CLOZ's dividends are overwhelmingly strong, and higher than that of its peers. In general terms, CLOZ's 10.7% SEC yield is about as high as investors can get without resorting to leverage, options, ELNs, and other assorted strategies. This is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and the fund's key advantage relative to peers.

Very Low Interest Rate Risk

CLOZ indirectly invests in senior loans, which are floating-rate securities, with very low interest rate.

Simplifying things a bit, these securities see higher coupon rates when the fed hikes rates, lower coupon rates when the fed cuts rates. Rates are generally reset quarterly. CLOs are similar, although dividends do fluctuate a bit at the ETF level.

Most bonds and fixed-income securities behave a bit differently. Most of these have fixed coupon rates, so their coupons do not change when the fed hikes or cuts. Bond funds do see higher / lower interest rates when their existing portfolio of bonds mature, and are replaced by newer alternatives with more up-to-date rates. Bonds generally take years to mature, so this process can take years to play out.

Due to the above, senior loans have much lower interest rate risk than most bonds. This is reflected in two ways.

First, senior loans see much higher, and swifter, dividend growth when the fed hikes rates. Remember, senior loan rates are generally reset quarterly, while fixed-rate bonds take years to mature.

As CLOZ is a relatively young fund I can't really show an example of this, but comparing BKLN, a vanilla senior loan ETF, with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) seems like a reasonable approximation. BKLN's dividends have seen much higher dividend growth since 2022, when the fed started to hike, as expected:

Second reason senior loans have low interest rate risk, is that higher dividend growth means stronger investor demand, leading to comparatively high prices, and higher capital gains (or lower losses) when rates rise. BKLN's share price is down 5.1% since early 2022, compared to 13.4% for HYG.

Stronger dividend growth and weaker capital losses leads to outperformance when rates rise, as has been the case for BKLN since early 2022, as expected:

CLOZ itself has outperformed since inception in early 2023 as well, during which the fed has hiked rates a few times. Results are as expected, but as the fund is quite young its performance track-record is not terribly informative.

CLOZ's very low interest rate risk benefits the fund and its investors. As the Federal Reserve is unlikely to significantly hike rates in the coming months, this is unlikely to provide any real short-term benefit for investors, but it remains a long-term benefit.

Corollary of the above is that fed rate cuts would swiftly lead to lower dividends for CLOZ and, depending on their magnitude, underperformance. Markets are expecting around 2.0% - 3.0% in Fed cuts in the coming years, so losses should be minimal / non-existent if cuts are small / within expectations.

CLOZ - Risks and Negatives

Some Credit Risk

CLOZ focuses on BBB-BB CLO tranches, on the junior, riskier side of these securities.

CLOZ - Chart by Author

CLOZ's investments have much higher default rates than investment-grade bonds or CLO tranches, although these are still low on absolute levels. As per S&P, BB-rated CLO tranches have a measly 0.02% default rate on a 1Y horizon, rising to 2.3% at the 10Y mark. These are broadly low default rates, but material.

In my opinion, CLOZ's credit risk is somewhat higher than implied by the above figures, for two reasons.

First, is the fact that CLOs are structured in such a way that more junior tranches, especially BB-rated ones, could see significant losses from moderate, perhaps even small, default rates. Remember that AAA tranches gets paid first, and in full. Only then do AA tranches get paid, in full as well. Then A, then BBB, and then BB. There are a lot of tranches and investors ahead of BB, and they are supposed to receive a lot in interest before BB investors receive anything. If income goes down CLOs will prioritize the more senior tranches, and perhaps there will be little left for BB investors. It is not possible for me to quantify just how high default rates would have to get before this starts to be an issue, as CLOZ does not provide the needed information. My understanding is that these would have to be +10.0%.

Second reason, is that I've found that investors tend to treat CLOs as somewhat riskier than they are, leading to higher-than-expected volatility. So, CLOZ should trade as if it had somewhat higher credit risk than it does, which should lead to some losses during future downturns and recessions. As the fund is quite young it is not possible for me to quantify or exemplify these, but I do believe that losses are likely.

CLOZ's credit risk could lead to some losses during future downturns and recessions, and is a negative for the fund and its shareholders. More risk-averse investors and retirees might wish to focus on investment-grade funds, with lower credit risk. The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), which invests in AAA CLO tranches, is a fantastic choice in this space.

Liquidity

CLOs are somewhat illiquid investments, and their spreads are sometimes wide. Investors and funds can sidestep these issues by being patient, and only buying and selling when the opportunity arises. If funds are forced into selling, however, losses could arise.

CLOZ itself could be forced into selling some of their investments if hit by significant shareholder outflows. Outflows could occur for many reasons, including a recession, downturn, or worsening investor sentiment. Losses could arise under these scenarios.

Liquidity risks are amplified by the fund's relatively low $75M in AUM, as even retail could have an impact with a fund so small. Focusing on more junior CLO tranches has a similar impact, as senior tranches tend to be traded more often, and their higher quality means discounts are less likely to arise.

On a more positive note, CLOZ has sizable cash holdings right now, so would only be forced into selling CLOs by a significant investor outflow.

The low liquidity on CLOZ's underlying holdings is a significant risk for the fund and its shareholders. The fact that the fund has yet to go through a recession or downturn is somewhat concerning: we can't know for certain how the fund would react in one. Nevertheless, and in my opinion, these issues are unlikely to lead to significant losses. CLOs do trade in investment markets, and fund managers do attempt to avoid or minimize these issues. As such, I don't find these issues to be deal-breakers, but I would keep position sizes small regardless.

Conclusion

CLOZ is an actively-managed ETF investing in BBB-BB senior loan CLO tranches. CLOZ's strong 10.7% SEC yield and low interest rate risk make the fund a buy. As there is some credit and liquidity risk, the fund might only be appropriate for more aggressive investors, in my opinion at least.