Cano Health: Bankruptcy Likely After Dismal Q2 Results And Debt Covenant Violations

Aug. 10, 2023 11:15 PM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)2 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.04K Followers

Summary

  • Cano Health reports abysmal second quarter results and withdraws previously-issued full-year guidance.
  • Adding insult to injury, Cano Health warned investors of liquidity issues, raising substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.
  • Recent debt covenant violations resulted in the requirement to pursue a sale of the company or substantially all of its assets.
  • At least in my opinion, given the complexity and dismal state of the company's operations, a sale outside of chapter 11 looks unlikely at this point.
  • With bankruptcy an increasingly likely outcome, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
After the close of Thursday's regular session, ailing primary care medical services provider Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) reported abysmal second quarter results well below expectations and withdrew previously-issued full-year guidance:

Adding insult to injury, Cano Health warned investors of

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.04K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
dotheopposite
Yesterday, 11:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (60)
What I have left in this “investment” is essentially nothing. Will let it sit and see if it ends up a little more than nothing. Either way, it doesn’t matter at this point. But, always appreciate your write ups.
D
Dinesh S
Yesterday, 11:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.21K)
Another gone down
