Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:16 PM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kent - Interim CEO

Brian Koppy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Andrew Mak - UBS

Parker Snure - Raymond James

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cano Health’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

Joining us on today's call will be Mark Kent, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer. The Cano Health press release, webcast link and other related materials are available on the Investor Relations section of Cano Health’s website.

As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements and such statements should not be read or understood as a guarantee of future performance or results. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act.

We caution you that the forward-looking statements reflect our best judgment as of today based on factors that are currently known to us. And such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those discussed as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings. We do not undertake or intend to update any forward-looking statements after this call or as a result of new information, except as may be required by law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.