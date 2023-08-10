Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yamaha Motor Company (YAMHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:18 PM ETYamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), YAMHY
Yamaha Motor Company (OTCPK:YAMHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 2:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Hidaka Yoshihiro - President, CEO and Representative Director

Shitara Motofumi - Director

Conference Call Participants

Hidaka Yoshihiro

I'm Hidaka from Yamaha Motor Company. Thank you for making time in your very busy schedules for joining Yamaha Motor Company's earnings presentation today, and thank you also for your continued great understanding and support of our company's business activities. With that, I'd like to give our earnings presentation.

Beginning with the first half year's key points. Please see page 4. With strong demand for the core businesses of motorcycles and marine products, we achieved record highs for net sales and operating income.Whilst core businesses performed well, robotics, although on an improving trend, was affected by a sluggish market. Next, looking ahead to the full year, the outlook for the business environment is strong domestic demand in emerging markets. The semiconductor procurement bottleneck is improving and this will be a tailwind for premium segment motorcycle model production. Ocean Freight under the logistic costs is reducing.

Under low in exorbitant raw material costs is forecast. In the market, outdoor leisure demand in developed countries is settling down, but strong demand for motorcycles in emerging countries and large outward motors of more than 200 brake horsepower is expected to continue. On the other hand, inventory adjustments for E Bikes and the SPV business continue and recovery of the robotics market is expected to drag into the next fiscal year. We will continue to look at this mix of positive and some more difficult business, but we'll continue to adhere to breakeven point management. With the positive first half results and the benefit of the weak Yen, we are revising our results outlook upward to ¥2.5 trillion in net sales and ¥250 billion in operating income. Furthermore, as returned to shareholders, we will

