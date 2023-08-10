Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:20 PM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Spitzer – Vice President-Investor Relations

Steve Beard – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Phelan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Meuler – Baird

Jeff Silber – BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Adtalem Global Education Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jay Spitzer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jay Spitzer

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results. On the call with me today are Steve Beard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adtalem Global Education; and Bob Phelan, Chief Financial Officer. Before I hand you over to Steve, I, as usual, take you through the legal and safe harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute as forward-looking statements that are based on our current market, competitive and regulatory expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Please see our latest Form 10-K, Form 10-Q for latest discussion of risk factors as it relate to forward-looking statements. In today’s presentation, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, and we refer you to the appendix of the presentation materials available on our Investor Relations website for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.