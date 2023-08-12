Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Its Golden Moment Is Here (Rating Downgrade)

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.6K Followers

Summary

  • PLTR demonstrated impressive capital management by generating robust interest income through the elevated interest rate environment.
  • It also appears that the company has finally reached a sustainable operating scale, thanks to the expanding top-line and stable operating expenses.
  • PLTR has also focused on short-term contracts, expanding its remaining performance obligations despite the ongoing capex optimization from the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • Then again, its announcement of a $1B share repurchase program seems untimely since the stock's valuations are now overly stretched, with its price near its 52-week highs.
  • Therefore, given the mixed prospects, remains to be seen if PLTR is able to sustain its premium valuations and inflated stock prices, with profit taking already happening.

Digital X 2020/21 In Cologne

Andreas Rentz

PLTR's AI Investment Thesis Remains Robust

We previously covered Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in May 2023, discussing its exciting forward prospects, due to the opportunistic launch of its conversational AI tool, AIP.

The CEO had believed that the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.6K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, MSFT, META, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Satya Mardelli
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (392)
Announcing a buyback and actually performing a buyback are two different things. Sometimes companies will announce a buyback and wait months before actually starting to re-purchase shares. If the Palantir share price does pull back, then I would expect the company to start nibbling with the share re-purchase program.

In the meantime, the cash allocated for the re-purchase program still sits in corporate coffers drawing interest while we wait for the oft predicted price drop.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.