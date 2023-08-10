Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:23 PM ETLive Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Powell - Director of Investor Relations

Jon Isaac - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

David Verret - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Althofer - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Live Ventures Incorporated 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. at this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this call may be recorded. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Powell

Thank you, Travis. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Ventures Fiscal 2023 third quarter conference call. Joining us this afternoon for the call are Jon Isaac, our Chief Executive Officer and President; David Verret, our Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Althofper, our Chief Operating Officer.

Some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking and are based on our best view of our businesses as we see them today. The actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

You can find our press release and 10-Q referenced on this call in the Investor Relations section on the Live Ventures website. I direct you to our website www.liveventures.com or sec.gov or our historical SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to David to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.