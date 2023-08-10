Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:47 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), AVHHL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Ekeberg - Investor Relations

James Corbett - Chief Executive Officer

David O'Toole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Ross Osborne - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AVITA Medical Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would not like to turn the conference over to your host today, Jessica Ekeberg, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jessica Ekeberg

Thank you, operator. Welcome to AVITA Medical’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, let me remind you that this call will include Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement.

Please review AVITA Medical’s most recent filings with the SEC, specifically the risk factors described within Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for additional information. Any forward-looking statements provided during this call, are based on management’s expectations as of today.

AVITA Medical’s press release for second quarter 2023 results is available on our website, www.avitamedical.com under the Investors section. A recording of today’s call will be available on website by 5:00 PM Pacific Time today.

Joining me on today’s call are Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer; and David

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.