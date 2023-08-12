Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Stock: Impacted By iPhone Deceleration, Reiterate Hold

Aug. 12, 2023 12:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.6K Followers

Summary

  • AAPL's FQ3'23 performance has spooked investors due to the lower iPhone sales and decline of its US smartphone sales for the past three quarters.
  • However, we posit that consumers are likely postponing their next purchases prior to the launch of iPhone 15, with the same downtrend similarly observed over the past few years.
  • While AAPL's TTM top and bottom lines have been decelerating sequentially, these are mostly attributed to tougher sequential comparison and pulled forward hyper-pandemic growth.
  • Thanks to its robust product pipeline and stellar shareholder returns, we maintain our long-term conviction that the AAPL stock remains a safe haven for the next decade's portfolio growth.
  • This correction is merely a temporal loss of momentum due to the peak recessionary fears.

Black broken touch screen phone

Tomas Ragina

The iPhone Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Similar To AAPL's Historical Trend

We previously covered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in June 2023, discussing its next phase of computing platform, thanks to the introduction of the Vision Pro headset in the recent

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.6K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Datsyuk13 profile picture
Datsyuk13
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (716)
Reasonable arguments. Definitely holding and dripping.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.