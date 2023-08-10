Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 11:24 PM ETRigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), RGTIW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni - President and CEO

Jeff Bertelsen - CFO

David Rivas - CTO

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Rigetti Computing Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

I’d like to turn the call over to Subodh Kulkarni. You may begin.

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Rigetti’s earnings conference call covering the second quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Jeff Bertelsen, our CFO, who will review our results in some detail following my overview. Our CTO, David Rivas, is also here to participate in the Q&A session. We will be pleased to answer your questions at the conclusion of our remarks.

We would like to point out that this call at Rigetti's Q2 2023 press release contain forward-looking statements regarding current expectations, objectives and underlying assumptions regarding our outlook and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to review these discussions of risk factors.

Turning now to the business of the second quarter of 2023. I'm pleased to report our beliefs that we remain on track to reach our year-end

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.