Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 11:30 PM ETSwire Pacific Limited (SWRAY), SWRAF, SWRBF, SWRBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Guy Martin Coutts Bradley - Chairman

Martin Murray - Finance Director

Karen So - Managing Director of Swire Coca-Cola

Conference Call Participants

Karl Choi - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Swire Pacific Interim Results Analyst Briefing. Joining us at the briefing today are Mr. Guy Bradley, Chairman of Swire Pacific; Mr. Martin Murray, Finance Director of Swire Pacific; and Ms. Karen So, Managing Director of Swire Coca-Cola. Before we take a detailed look at our interim results, we'd like to show you a short video highlighting Swire Pacific's key development and achievement in the reported period. Enjoy the video.

[Video Presentation]

May I now invite Guy, Martin and Karen to take us through the details of the interim results of 2023.

Guy Martin Coutts Bradley

Thank you. Well, it was a strong first half performance, driven by a rebound from all core divisions in the first half, main driver being aviation. As you saw yesterday, there was very strong profits reported by Cathay Pacific at the airline and subsidiary level, and they were partially offset by results from its associates.

Elsewhere, the big news was the announcement of a proposed sale of Swire Coca-Cola U.S.A. for HKD 30.4 billion, which realizes a gain of over HKD 22 billion, if approved. To go with that, there is an announcement of a proposed special dividend of HKD 11.7 billion. We're also proposing a 4% increase in the interim dividends for the first half. And in terms of focus, we still remain committed to executing the strategic plans in our core markets of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia.

Just looking at some numbers, the recurring underlying profit was

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.