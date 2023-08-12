Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: With Profitability And Growth As 2 Pillars, Expect Bullish Transformation

Aug. 12, 2023 3:00 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AI, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • AMZN's turnaround is almost complete, thanks to the expanded overall operating margins and promising FQ3'23 guidance.
  • With the advertising and AWS segment also outperforming on a QoQ/YoY basis, we may see AMZN's bottom line performance strengthen from here, as the global ad-spend returns.
  • Investors may want to take note of its intensified capex efforts due to the doubled same-day fulfillment centers/regional facility expansions, potentially impacting its short-term FCF generation.
  • However, we believe these investments will be highly strategic to AMZN's long-term top/bottom line growth, with the uncertain macroeconomic outlook to lift by FY2025, if not FY2024.
  • Combined with Andrew Jassy's long-term cloud expertise and booming generative AI market, we believe AMZN's tailwind remains robust here, with long-term PT of $244.69.

The AWS Investment Thesis Is Still Highly Promising Here

We previously covered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in May 2023, discussing the management's choice to temporarily compress AWS margins, in order to grow market share at that time of elongated sales cycle.

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 3:26 PM
Premium
Comments (38.53K)
"PT of $244.69"

My kind of PT! 📈💲👍
