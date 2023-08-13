Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: Undervalued Income Stock For Opportunistic REIT Investors

Aug. 13, 2023 10:00 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)2 Comments
Summary

  • WPC's dividends remain safe, attributed to the reiterated FY2023 AFFO per share guidance of $5.35 at the midpoint (+1.1% YoY).
  • However, with accelerating operating and interest expenses moderating its AFFO margins to 64.8%, it appears that the aggressive investment strategy has been a net negative for now.
  • Combined with decelerating CPI and the Fed's increased likelihood for 2024 pivot, it is unsurprising WPC has been sold-off, since half of its lease income is tied to inflation index.
  • Then again, these depressed levels also provide opportunistic investors with improved forward dividend yields of 6.43%, compared to its 4Y average of 5.59% and sector median of 4.34%.
  • WPC remains a Buy, with a recommended accumulation range of between $60 and $66, depending on individual investors' dollar cost averages.

The REIT Investment Thesis Is Even Better At These Beaten Down Valuations & Prices

We previously covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in June 2023, discussing its CPI-tied rental escalator and consequently, the safety of its top/ bottom lines and

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

s
sa78216dmreit
Today, 10:44 AM
Great article, very informative. I really like the 10 year chart. I have been following WPC for about 15 years now and that price range corresponds to my experience. WPC is at an attractive entry point or accumulation point for my needs now, so I have been rebuilding a position below 70. I had some covered calls in the 80's and got exercised and have been watching it since then.
CapSix profile picture
CapSix
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (121)
Thank you for this article. I especially like the way you provide an “accumulation zone” of price. This is a very helpful way to issue a buy 👍
