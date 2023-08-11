Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWZ: Bull Market Not Over Yet

Aug. 11, 2023 2:21 AM ETiShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.48K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF remains a highly attractive and undervalued resource play.
  • The ETF is heavily weighted towards materials and energy, with Vale and Petrobras comprising over one quarter of the market and almost one half of earnings and dividends.
  • The recent drop in Brazilian real yields relative to the US has removed support for the currency, which poses the main downside risk to the EWZ.

Brazil Topographic Map 3d realistic Brazil map Color 3d illustration

Hammad Khan

The bull market in the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) remains firmly intact and the recent dip represents another opportunity to get exposure to this undervalued resource play. Despite gaining more than 20% since my last

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.48K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.