Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 1:31 AM ETSMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF), SMTGY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.77K Followers

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCPK:SMTGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barbara Gregor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guido Hoymann - Metzler

Constantin Hesse - Jefferies

Lasse Stueben - Berenberg

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas Exane

Barbara Gregor

Welcome, everyone. We very much appreciate that you are taking the time for this investor and analyst call on our H1 2023 results. You can find today’s presentation in our Investor Relations website. Also keep me informed that the analyst consensus is available on our Investor Relations website under share consensus as well. This conference call is schedule for 60 minutes and will be recorded. A replay will be available for 7 working days. After the presentation, I will be happy to answer your questions.

Our agenda for today. First, I will start with an overview of some key financial highlights. After that, I will walk you through the figures for H1 2023, as well as for the outlook. I expect my presentation to last about 45 minutes. After the presentation, I’m happy to answer your questions.

I refer to our disclaimer on Page 2. So let’s move to Page 4, financial highlights for H1 2023. After a strong Q1, we successfully continued our growth course in Q2 2023. Group sales in H1 2023 increased by 65% to €779 million, and results at the upper end of the sales range published on June 23.

All three segments contributed to this very positive development. I’ll come back to the individual segments later. EBITDA also increased significantly from €6 million in the first half to €125 million this year. Free cash flow was also very strong again with €81 million after and order backlog is still on a very high level of about €2.5 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.