Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REITs Vs. BDCs: A Lesson In Contrarian Investing

Aug. 11, 2023 7:00 AM ETABR, ADC, ARCC, ARE, BIZD, CCI, CSWC, HTGC, MAIN, VICI, VNQ, WPC3 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs and BDCs are complementary assets that work well together in a dividend-focused portfolio.
  • REITs are borrowers of debt, while BDCs are lenders of debt.
  • Rising interest rates benefit BDCs and are a headwind for REITs, while falling interest rates have the opposite effect.
  • The initial stock market selloff at the beginning of COVID-19 was a period of high pessimism, especially for one of these asset types.
  • Today, however, the pendulum appears poised to swing back in the other direction, changing the leadership for the next few years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Strong yellow (idea) arrow against smaller old white (methods)

olaser

Some prefer real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Others prefer business development companies ("BDCs"). I like owning both.

Often, the macroeconomic environment is supportive of both. But sometimes, economic conditions are good for one but bad for the other. That makes them complementary assets

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.88K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, ABR, HTGC, ADC, WPC, CCI, VICI, ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (10.68K)
Intresting commentary
While lower intrest rates may technically create a headwind for Bdcs its not demonstrated in the long term performance of top tier Bdcs which have essentially crushed it last 20 years or so.
It's funny , O , WPC and many other reits have gone sideways to reverse last 10 years .....
Used to be a huge fan and investor in reits , now not so much very focused on Bdcs
CSWC, Main, Htgc, Bxsl, Arcc, Ocsl and Obdc, Epr, Vici, Spg
Looking to add Fdus, Tslx, Fsk and Cgbd next drop
SonnyBeech profile picture
SonnyBeech
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (521)
Thanks for putting the current trends in perspective. Great article
1.21 Jigawatts profile picture
1.21 Jigawatts
Today, 7:26 AM
Premium
Comments (1.13K)
Good article, and I completely agree. I also find that I hold 9 out of your top 10 listed BDCs/REITs; been looking at ARE but haven't stepped in yet. Excellent companies all, and all long-term holds through the entire economic cycle. Thanks for your thoughts here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.