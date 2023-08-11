Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - July 2023

Aug. 11, 2023 3:00 AM ETIJH, IVV, BBEU, TLT, QUAL, AGG, GOVT, LQD, VCIT, TFLO
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 41.4 billion in July.
  • North America Equities was once again the most actively-traded ETF category during the month, with Government and Corporate Bonds ranked in second and third place.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in July amounted to USD 54.5 billion.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 41.4 billion in July, while the

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.