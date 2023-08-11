Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Vodafone A Quality Dividend Stock?

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Over the last few years, Vodafone’s share price has fallen from 240p in 2018 to about 75p today, but its dividend yield has risen to the point where it recently crept above 10%.
  • That’s enough to catch the attention of even the most cautious dividend investor and it was enough to propel Vodafone to number four on my list of high-yield blue-chip UK stocks.
  • While Vodafone's high dividend yield is there for all to see, what we don’t know is whether or not that dividend is sustainable.

Vodafone high street store

georgeclerk

Vodafone

Over the last few years, Vodafone’s share price has fallen from 240p in 2018 to about 75p today. At the same time, its dividend yield has risen to the point where it recently crept above 10%.

That’s enough

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.71K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
any$$$$
Today, 2:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9)
How this company stays afloat is beyond my comprehension. No amount of dividend will lure me into this stock.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.