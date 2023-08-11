Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luminar Revisited: Pricey Ticket, Challenging Journey

Summary

  • Luminar reported $123M in negative equity but ended the second quarter with $365M in cash.
  • The company faces challenges including the level of demand, gross margin, operational expenses, lack of cash resources, and operating in China.
  • Luminar needs to sell over 500K sensors by 2025 to break even, but reaching this volume and achieving the predicted gross margins will be a challenge.

TC Sessions: Mobility - Day 2

Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

In March, I wrote about Luminar's (NASDAQ:LAZR) journey to profitability. I saw difficult times ahead. Now, after the second quarter, the company remains commanding a high valuation despite $123M in negative equity.

The company

In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Comments (2)

Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 4:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.93K)
I'm a fan of LAZR and LIDAR, but I sold my shares on a pop. 2.5B market cap for a company that is burning cash faster than the CEO can say the word, so? He says, so, a lot. That's 2.5B the shorts will be coming after on the slightest disappointment. There is little to no room for error on the company guidance for cash burn and break even dates as Robert pointed out. GLTA.
S
SimplyHuman
Today, 3:45 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
Ever realize that Luminar IP is useless? Low frame rate, bulky, power hungry and expensive. The founder does not want to lose the billionaire tag, so he bought the Forbes mag. Their sensor is not production grade and has no ISO26262 cert even performed on it - an excessive that take a few years of heavy lift.
