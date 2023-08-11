Travel Faery/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Last year, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was one of the primary beneficiaries of the sanctions against the Russian oil exports caused by the war in Ukraine. These disruptions significantly affected all transportation routes and favorably disrupted marine transportation tariffs. The company earned record profits last year, but the tailwind effect is rapidly cooling down, and financial performance is poised to return to normal soon. At the same time, the stock price is much closer to all-time highs after last year's spike than to a more normal share price range. While the dividend discount model valuation approach suggests the stock has attractive upside potential, there is a vast uncertainty regarding the company's ability to avoid dividend cuts and deliver stable growth. I do not recommend buying TRMD and assign it a "Hold" rating.

Company information

TORM has a vibrant history tracing back to 1889. The company is one of the largest carriers of refined oil products. Transported by TORM products include clean petroleum products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. According to the latest annual SEC filing, TORM operated a fleet of 80 owned or chartered-in vessels as f the fiscal year-end.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. During 2022, the twenty largest customers accounted for approximately 74% of total revenue, of which one customer accounted for 12% of the total. TORM operates within two segments, the Product Tanker segment and the Marine Exhaust segment. Though, the Marine Exhaust segment is insignificant from the financial performance perspective.

Financials

The company operates in a highly cyclical industry, and, unsurprisingly, its financial performance has been very volatile over the past decade. However, the revenue was compounding at a substantial 45% CAGR over the decade, with relatively slight pullbacks in crisis years for the industry as a whole. Last fiscal year was record-breaking due to favorable tailwinds caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions for this country. Due to sanctions on one of the largest global oil exporters, the whole oil and gas industry, including transportation routes, was significantly disrupted and positively affected TORM's earnings.

After such a successful year in FY 2022, it is unsurprising that earnings consensus estimates forecast revenue to decline in the upcoming three years and return back to normal. That said, the strong momentum for the product tanker industry has gone, and the turnaround is not expected in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, consensus estimates might be too pessimistic since they project the revenue to fall to $665 million in 2025, which is below FY 2019 and FY 2020 levels. It looks not in line with the information that global oil demand will reach a record high this year, and I expect that the demand will continue to grow in the near future. I think so because we have a favorable global demographic trend in the global population, which is expected to increase by nearly 2 billion persons in the next 30 years. No disruptions are expected to happen to global travel, and we also all see the trend of many companies forcing their employees to return back to offices. That said, there is little evidence that the demand for oil transportation will suffer. It is also crucial to mention that the world's largest crude oil and oil products consumer, the U.S., faces the need to replenish its strategic reserves, which is also a solid near-term tailwind for TORM.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 11, and the company slashed revenue consensus estimates by more than 20%. The top line increased by a massive 86% YoY, though the positive effect on pricing captured the Q1 FY 2022 revenue only partially. The upcoming quarterly earnings are scheduled to be released on August 17. Revenue is expected to decline YoY by a significant 17%. But, it is crucial that the upcoming quarter's revenue is expected to be higher than Q2 FY 2021 by almost two times.

The strength in recent multiples company allowed the company to improve its balance sheet significantly. The leverage ratio is substantially lower than one, and the major part of the debt is long-term. Liquidity metrics are in excellent shape, and so is the covered ratio.

Overall, I think that TRMD's financial performance suggests that it is a high-quality business, though vulnerable to cyclicality. I think that near-term trends are moderately favorable for the company, though last year's "Golden Rush" is definitely over and unlikely to happen again in the following years.

Valuation

The stock price declined 5% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broad market. TRMD also underperformed the Energy sector (XLE), which rallied about 4% year-to-date. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock the highest possible "A+" grade mainly because of a very low forward P/E of below 4. Current multiples are also substantially lower than the company's five-year averages.

Since TRMD is a highly cyclical business, the discounted cash flow approach would not be a good fit to continue my valuation analysis. On the other hand, the company pays dividends. The dividend discount model [DDM] approach is a good option. Consensus dividend estimates project an FY 2023 payout of $8.18, representing a 31% dividend yield. But this extraordinary payout became possible due to a record-breaking FY 2022. This was a year when the war in Ukraine positively disrupted the energy transportation market and provided tanker companies to generate abnormal profits. There is little certainty regarding the timing of the war termination, but a tailwind like this will likely not happen again for TRMD in the foreseeable future. Therefore, I use a much lower $2.5 dividend for my DDM formula. I use an 8% WACC and simulate three different scenarios of dividend growth.

In theory, the stock looks attractively valued even in case of zero dividend growth and has a lovely upside potential if the stock delivers at least a 1% dividend CAGR over the long term. On the other hand, there might be dividend cuts as well. If we look at the dividend payout history, we can see that it was very volatile, and dividend payouts were as low as 2 cents per share, and there also were years with no payouts. High uncertainty and unpredictability are inherent to the company's dividend payouts. The business is highly cyclical, and the company's ability to sustain dividend payouts might be significantly harmed in case of significant disruptions to earnings.

Therefore, I would better look at where the stock price is now compared to its all-time highs. The stock currently trades about 30% below all-time highs and multiple times higher than the pre-war level, despite the apparent fact that the strong growth momentum has gone, and consensus estimates forecast that earnings will return closer to normal. FY 2025 revenue is expected to be almost two times lower than the current fiscal year's expected revenue. That said, the stock price is highly likely to follow and return closer to its normal range.

Risks to consider

An attractive valuation with solid upside potential cannot exist without substantial risks of investing in the stock.

The nature of the product tanker industry is highly cyclical, meaning that the company's earnings are subject to high volatility. Many factors outside the management's control might adversely affect the company's earnings. These include global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, changes in energy consumption patterns, and fluctuations in oil prices, which significantly affect the demand for product tankers.

Such hard-to-predict events like marine disasters or adverse weather conditions could lead to vessel interruptions, impacting idle time and the company's ability to generate sales. We all saw that the COVID-19 pandemic was a big disruption for TRMD and highlighted the company's vulnerability to such events.

As a global marine transportation company, TRMD is subject to a complex web of maritime laws, regulations, and environmental standards across multiple jurisdictions. Failure to comply with all regulations might be costly for the company and result in substantial fines and penalties.

Bottom line

Overall, the stock is a "Hold" for me. I think TORM is a high-quality business that demonstrated impressive scaling up and profitability improvement. But it is very vulnerable to cyclicality. The last year's once-in-a-century strong momentum definitely cooled down, and I think that the stock price should also return closer to the normal historical range while it looks much closer to the last year's all-time highs at the moment.